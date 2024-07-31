Hugh Jackman breaks down in tears as he marks major milestone following split from ex Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman recently shared an emotional moment with his fans as he celebrated a significant milestone in his career.

The 55-year-old star couldn't hold back his tears upon discovering that his latest film, Deadpool & Wolverine, had skyrocketed to the number one spot worldwide.

In a heartfelt video posted to social media on Monday, Hugh is seen sitting in his car, reading the fantastic news on his phone.

He first chuckles softly before exclaiming, "Oh my god!" As the reality of the achievement sinks in, happy tears begin to flow, and Hugh is visibly moved, wiping away the droplets as he takes a deep, emotional breath.

Sharing his joy with his Instagram followers, Hugh wrote, "Wolverine and Deadpool is the #1 movie in the world. Thank you ALL!"

He paired the caption with a playful graphic of his iconic character, Wolverine, lounging on a couch and gazing at a framed image declaring, "Number one movie in the world."

Deadpool & Wolverine achieved a record-breaking AU $10 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend.

This not only made it the highest-grossing R-rated weekend opening of all time but also brought in a staggering AU $668.45 million globally, far surpassing industry expectations.

The actor recently opened up about how his children, Oscar and Ava, played a pivotal role in his decision to reprise his iconic Marvel superhero role. H

ugh, who last donned the claws in the 2017 film Logan, shared that a conversation with his kids inspired him to return to the big screen as Wolverine.

"I had been talking to my kids about, 'What do you want to do with your life? What is it you want to do if you could do anything?'" Hugh revealed to The Daily Telegraph. "And I thought I should ask that of myself: if I could do anything – and I am super lucky in that in many ways I can ask myself that question – what would it be?"

One of the things Hugh most desired was to once again play Wolverine, despite previously stating he was done with the character.

With this newfound clarity, he reached out to his friend and Deadpool star, Ryan Reynolds, 47, to accept the offer to appear alongside him in the film, despite initially declining.

"Ryan and I are good friends, so I knew that he was getting ready to shoot but I wasn't sure where he was at. I thought if he was shooting now, then this is going to be years down the track," Hugh explained.

Deadpool & Wolverine marks the third movie in the action-comedy series featuring Ryan Reynolds, and it is the tenth time Hugh has portrayed the beloved mutant hero. He first brought Wolverine to life in the 2000 film X-Men and has since appeared in numerous sequels and spin-offs.

In recent months, Hugh has found solace in the company of his children, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18, following his split from his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, last year.

According to reports, the actor has been feeling "sad" amid the high-profile divorce. However, his children have been a source of great comfort and support during this challenging time.

Deborra, who co-parents two children with her Marvel star ex, has kept busy since the split, most recently appearing in the film Force of Nature: The Dry 2, which was released earlier this year.

Deborra-Lee spoke with The Daily Telegraph at the film's premiere and alluded to her split with Hugh, her husband for 27 years, while saying that her life looking forward was "exciting."

"You know what, change, transition, evolution is a little frightening and we are all a bit scared of it but I think it is probably our greatest gift. It is kind of exciting," she offered.