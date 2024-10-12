Gabrielle Union’s stepdaughter, 17, is almost as tall as her 6’4 dad Dwyane Wade in new family photo

Gabrielle Union's stepdaughter Zaya Wade looked all grown up as she spent some quality time with her father Dwyane Wade.

© Variety Dwyane has always supported daughter Zaya

The 17-year-old was almost as tall as her former basketball playing father, who already stands at an impressive 6 foot 4. They stood close next to each other, with Dwyane putting an arm around his daughter.

Zaya wore a full denim suit which looked immaculately tailored to her tall figure. The jacket had a sturdy collar turned up around her neck, and she paired the chic look with a simple red handbag and some white pointy toe boots.

Meanwhile, Dwyane was the epitome of quiet luxury in cream slacks, a white button down polo top, and a jumper that hung from his neck. He accessorized with gold jewelry, including a watch, for the special occasion.

WATCH: Dwyane Wade opens up about daughter Zaya

The basketball legend captioned the photo: "A Night of Beauty! Thank you @loropiana for making a table big enough for @zayawade and I to come and enjoy a night out," alluding to just how tall he and his daughter are.

At just 17 years old, Zaya is a LGBTQ+ advocate after coming out as trans February 2020. She reportedly told her parents of her gender identity when she was 12, although her father believes she had known since she was three years old.

© Pascal Le Segretain Zaya goes from strength to strength as she struts down Miu Miu's runway

Since then, she's developed an impressive modeling portfolio, working for the likes of Tiffany & Co., and Miu Miu.

Gabrielle and Dwyane have long supported their daughter in her identity, with the basketball player explaining how he was there for Zaya through her transition.

He told Shannon Sharpe: "We slowly just let her be who she wanted to be in our home… Be who you want to be in our home, and we're going to watch and learn."

He continued: "A lot of people like to talk about Zaya's transition. To me, Zaya hasn't transitioned into anything but a kid growing into a young adult. I've watched her grow through life, it hasn't been no transition for us, it's been a transition for the world. I see the same kid that I've seen since May 29th 2007."

With his own daughter transitioning, Dwyane has also become an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ youth, and the father daughter duo launched Translatable in May 2024, a digital platform that provides LGBTQ+ youth a safe space to express themselves.