Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade burst with pride for striking daughter Zaya's emotional announcement

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade showed just how proud they were of daughter Zaya, as she made an impressive announcement.

Taking to Instagram, the 16-year-old revealed that she had designed a new pair of shoes with the brand Puma - an impressive feat for any teenager.

Clearly proud of herself, Zaya penned an emotional message: "I’m so excited to share my custom Palermos with everyone. I had so much fun with the designing process and being able to incorporate music into them."

She continued: "Music has been such a vital part of my life and the SOS and Renaissance album are two albums that have had a great impact on me, so I had to reflect my take away from those albums. 'Good days on my mind' and 'All up in your mind' both speak to my feeling about 2023 and how I’ve grown as a person."

© Pascal Le Segretain Zaya goes from strength to strength as she struts down Miu Miu's runway

Gabrielle reshared Zaya's post to her story, commenting she was "so proud of youuuu." Similarly she wrote "love" underneath the post. Dwyane also commented that he was a "Proud Papa".

It's been a big few years for Zaya, since she became a figure of inspiration for the LGBTQ+ community in 2020. That same year she was selected as one of The Root's Young Futurists, and one of The Advocate's Women of the Year.

© Variety Dwyane has always supported daughter Zaya

The teenager went on to interview Michelle Obama in 2021, as the former First Lady was releasing an edition of her memoir Becoming for a younger audience.

Not only is Zaya an advocate for LGBTQ+ teens across the country, but she's also started a brilliant career as a model. Earlier this year she made her runway debut for Miu Miu at Paris Fashion Week, with her parents sitting front row.

WATCH: Dwyane Wade opens up about daughter Zaya Dwyane Wade got candid on the Club Shay Shay podcast

When her first magazine cover hit newsstands for DAZED, father Dwyane proved himself to be Zaya's biggest fan as he boasted about receiving the "first signed copy", with Zaya signing: "To dad: I love you" on the copy.

Dwyane spoke earlier this year on Shannon Sharpe's podcast about supporting Zaya through her transition: "We slowly just let her be who she wanted to be in our home… Be who you want to be in our home, and we're going to watch and learn."

He continued: "A lot of people like to talk about Zaya's transition. To me, Zaya hasn't transitioned into anything but a kid growing into a young adult. I've watched her grow through life, it hasn't been no transition for us, it's been a transition for the world. I see the same kid that I've seen since May 29th 2007."