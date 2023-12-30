Gabrielle Union's youngest daughter steals the limelight as mom and sister Zaya dress up

Fans couldn't get over how cute Gabrielle Union's youngest daughter Kaavia is in her latest video, as the five year old stole the show.

The video, posted jointly by Gabrielle and Kaavia on Instagram, showed the 51-year-old actress getting ready to go to the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party with daughter Zaya Wade, 15.

The two women looked stunning, as Gabrielle donned a floor-length strappy black gown which hugged her figure, while Zaya sported a long green mesh dress with a slip underneath. Together they both paired their respectively stunning looks with sandals.

Gabrielle wore her luscious black locks down over her shoulders. Meanwhile Zaya wore her dark curls down but paired the look with a striking green headband to perfectly match her dress. She carried a little bag alongside her.

© Mike Lawrie The Wade-Union family

The mother-daughter duo looked amazing ahead of the annual party, but of course they couldn't leave for the famous bash without Kaavia's approval. As the Bring It On actress said "there she is", the video cut from their amazing look to a video of the five year old.

Kaavia said: "Does Kaav like it? Or does she don't?" raising her eyebrows mischievously, showing that at the end of the day she gets the final say on all sartorial takes in the Wade household.

© Getty Images Gabrielle and Dwyane

Gabrielle captioned the video: "Usually prefer to be the judge & give the final ruling but she got it… (this time)".

Fans adored the cute video, flocking to the comments to compliment the adorable family.

"Clearly all that matters is what Kaav gotta say & I’m here for it!!!" One fan commented.

Another chimed in: "Kaav is too cute!" while a third fan said they should put the phrase 'or does she don't?' on a t-shirt.

There was something about Kaavia's incredible attitude that just really took fans by a storm, as one wrote: "The lean back with the facial expression along w/ her question is giving top tier critic energy!"

WATCH: Dwyane Wade opens up about daughter Zaya

Fans also couldn't help but praise Zaya as well, with one person commenting: "Is her name Zaya? I can’t remember but I think she looks great as a girl. Beautiful to be exact. Love y’all how accepted it all as well. The world needs more L O V E and less hate."

The family entered the spotlight when Zaya decided to come out to the world and transition as a teenager. She's since become an LGBTQ+ inspiration to many.

Earlier this year, her father Dwyane Wade explained on Shannon Sharpe's podcast that: "We slowly just let her be who she wanted to be in our home… Be who you want to be in our home, and we're going to watch and learn."