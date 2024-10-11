North West reveals very different name in private life in tell-all interview with mom Kim Kardashian

North West got candid as she spoke to her mom Kim Kardashian in a tell-all interview, giving an unusual insight into the 11-year-old's life.

The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spoke to her mom about everything in her life, from her love of God to her favorite musicians, but she also shared a glimpse of what it's like for her hanging out with friends — and what her loved ones don't call her.

© Instagram kim kardashian and daughter north west

Kim asked her daughter: "What would be your fake name?" Fortunately, North seemed to have a pretty good answer for this, as she confirmed she already had a fake name, which she intended on changing "because nobody believes me."

North revealed that for the longest time her fake name has been "Katie Johnson," which her friends refer to her as when they are out in the public space, but presumably don't want to draw attention to the mega-famous kid.

"When I’m out at Sky Zone with my friends, they call me Katie," she confessed, although she added that the name had its pitfalls which meant she wanted to change it.

© Getty Images Kim Kardashian interviewed her daughter for Interview Magazine

"When I look in the mirror for a long time, I'm like, 'I do not look like a Katie.' And then I was like, 'Okay, I got to change my name,'" she added.

Kim couldn't help but laugh at her daughter's response as they wrapped up the conversation in Calabasas for Interview Magazine.

It became clear throughout the conversation that North may be one of the most famous children in the world, but in many ways she's no different from her peers — particularly when it comes to how she feels about school.

© Instagram North West looks so grown up with her new hairstyle

When Kim asked her daughter what her favorite class was, North revealed: "I don't like school."

Certainly, many other kids may feel just as strongly about school as North does. But her mom didn't stop there, as she asked what the 11-year-old art lover felt about her art classes at school.

© Instagram Kim's children all go to the same school

"I do not like art," she claimed, which shocked her mom as she clarified: "I like art, but my art class is very annoying. My favorite class is probably Latin."

Kim seemed relieved by this, because she pointed out that her daughter had an imminent Latin test which they would study after their interview.

North's love of art became apparent in another interview she completed for i-D in October 2023. She told the publication she wanted to be an artist, adding that she intended to walk dogs when she turned 13 to "make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive."