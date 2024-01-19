Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's daughter Kaavia steals everyone's hearts on family beach trip

Gabrielle and Dwyane's youngest child Kaavia is known for her bold personality, so it's of no surprise that the five year old once again stole everyone's hearts in the family's latest beach trip.

Taking to Instagram, Gabrielle shared the highlights of the family's sun-filled break in Miami, which included Dwyane and Kaavia walking along the beach hand in hand, and Kaavia being utterly mischievous.

© Instagram Gabrielle, Dwyane and Kaavia

As Dwyane tickled his youngest daughter as they lay on sun loungers, she suddenly had a "great idea". She put her arms by her side so she lay down straight as a pencil, and said to her mom and dad: "If I move, that means I'm out."

Immediately the couple started tickling their daughter and she couldn't help but fidget so she had to stop her parents.

"Wait a minute", she said. "You guys did too much, you're only supposed to do a little." Kaavia put her parents right in their place and they found it hilarious.

Her mom couldn't help but find the irony in Kaavia telling them they were "doing too much".

"Imagine us - being extra", Gabrielle said with a smirk to the camera. Dwyane in the meantime was completely relaxed on the sunbed.

WATCH: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter steals the show at the beach

Another hilarious moment from the trip saw Kaavia warning her mom not to fall in the ocean, stood up on the sand while Dwyane held Gabrielle's hand in the water. The couple held hands in the water that went up to their knees, when suddenly the inevitable happened: Gabrielle fell.

Fortunately she saw the humor in the situation - and so did their fans.

© Mike Lawrie The Wade-Union family

"It’s K for me!! From the shore giving the best moral support", one fan commented about the five year old. Another added that "Kaav is The family manager" with laugh emojis. Gabrielle chimed in that "she's only here for her 10%", making a joke about managers in Hollywood.

A third fan couldn't help but notice that "Kaavia and her dad have the exact same walk", to which Gabrielle responded: "Kaav walks like she just played a 7 game series and still got the finals".

It seemed the couple really enjoyed their beach day with their youngest child. Gabrielle and Dwyane also raise three other children - Zaya and Zaire from Dwyane's first marriage, and his nephew. The basketball player also has another child with Aja Metoyer from when he split with Gabrielle briefly in 2013.