Cindy Crawford, 58, rocks leather pants for epic date night with Rande Gerber at Hollywood club

Cindy Crawford enjoyed an epic date night with husband Rande Gerber as they watched Motley Crue's third and final club show in Los Angeles on Friday October 11.

But the night turned sour for fans, as Los Angeles police were called and two people were arrested following the show, with Cindy managing to avoid the scuffle as she signed autographs for fans.

Cindy and husband Rande were at the iconic Whiskey A Go Go, with Cindy rocking a classic 80s look wearing black leather pants, a red top and black jacket with a black and red scarf wound around her neck.

© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Courtney Sixx and Cindy arrive at the Motley Crue show

She posed for pictures inside with Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx's wife Courtney who wore a cheetah print, figure-hugging, jumpsuit with a neckline that plunged to her belly button.

Cindy, 58 channeled her inner rock chick for the show, accessorizing with bangle bracelets and wore her hair loose in waves.

© MEGA Cindy and Rande are seen arriving at the Motley Crue final show

But as Cindy and Rande left they happily signed autographs, but pictures reveal that later that evening Los Angeles' Sheriff Department cars were called to the venue, where HELLO! understands a fight broke out outside the venue and two people were arrested after becoming "drunk and disorderly" and their verbal sparring turned physical.

Motley Crue had been enjoying what they called a "Höllywood Takeöver", a series of gigs which saw them play at three iconic and intimate venues, the Troubadour, The Roxy, and Whisky A Go Go.

The heavy metal band were formed in Hollywood in 1981 by Nikki, drummer Tommy Lee and guitarist Mick Mars and lead vocalist Vince Neil. Their current lineup includes Tommy, Vince, Nikki and John 5 .

© jfizzy/Star Max John 5 (L) and Tommy Lee of Motley Crue are seen on October 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

They have also announced a Las Vegas residency for March 2025, with Nikki sharing that the band are ready to "relook at our songs and [incorporate] songs that people have been asking us to play for a long time, maybe some B-tracks, some different tracks, and rethink the idea of an intimate evening with the band".

© Alexander Tamargo Rande and Cindy have homes in Malibu and Florida

Cindy and Rande returned to LA where they have a gorgeous beachside property in Malibu, California, after finishing renovation on their $10 million Miami Beach dream home, four years after buying the property to tear it down.

In the celebrity enclave of Bayshore, where Victoria Beckham is reportedly looking to buy a home, the pair chose to tear down the 1955 midcentury home and rebuild a new property on the 17000 square foot lot, with pictures revealing the two-story home features floor-to-ceiling windows that look out over a new pool and yard, with a newly-built dock to allow for boat access.