Cindy Crawford's model son Presley's appearance sparks reaction as she shares unseen photo

What a difference a decade can make! Cindy Crawford's son Presley has turned 25, and to celebrate the supermodel has shared a brilliant throwback to her oldest as an emo kid.

Looking to be around the age of 10, Presley is wearing a black short-sleeved shirt and black pants with a red skinny tie, reminiscent of My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way. His long hair fell over his shoulders and he wore heavy black eyeliner around his eyes.

The carousel also featured a picture of Presley today as a professional model, and Cindy honored her son with an emotional caption.

© Instgram Cindy Crawford's son Presley, circa 2010, as an emo kid

"Happy birthday @presleygerber! Wow — how are you 25? I’m so proud of you — how you show up for your family and treat your friends," she wrote on the social media site.

"Know that Dad and I are always here — cheering you on from the sidelines. We have loved you since the day I found out I was pregnant and will never stop!"

Cindy welcomed her son in 1999 with husband Rande Gerber. They are also parents to daughter Kaia, 22, who is her mom's lookalike and has also followed her and Presley into the modeling industry.

© Getty Images Rande, Cindy, Kaia and Presley attend the Fashion Awards 2018

Presley made his runway debut at the age of 16 in Moschino's 2017 Cruise show, and since has walked for the likes of Tommy Hilfiger, Dolce & Gabbana and Balmain.

He is also passionate about raising awareness for mental health, and has opened up about his own struggles, telling the Studio 22 podcast hosts Brock O'Hurn and Will Meldman: "Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that's all I need to do."

© Getty Presley is also a model

"That's really what I want to do: help people, whether you're depressed, you're struggling with something that is having a negative effect on your body. I mean it could be anything, and there's no judgment."

He had a tattoo of the word "misunderstood" inked onto his face in 2020 but it has since been removed; he also has Kaia's name tattooed on his body.

© Steve Granitz Cindy poses with Rande and Presley wearing the ultimate 90s supermodel outfit

Kaia was signed to IMG, one of the industry's biggest modeling agencies, in 2015 and made her runway debut at the age of 16 for Calvin Klein. She now has an impressive portfolio, having worked with Chanel, Miu Miu, Marc Jacobs and Burberry.

In 2018 she won the Fashion Awards' Model of the Year Award, and now has a blossoming acting career, starring in Bottoms and Palm Royale.