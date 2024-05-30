Cindy Crawford is ageless in intimate 'time capsule' wedding anniversary photo

Cindy Crawford, 58, looked back on her 26-year marriage with Rande Gerber, 62, as the couple marked their wedding anniversary on 29 May.

While they didn't share a photo of their beachside Bahamas wedding, the model marked the occasion by leafing through her family archives and choosing a sweet throwback photo of the loved-up couple.

© Instagram Cindy marked their 26th wedding anniversary with a throwback photo

They didn't appear to have aged a day since the picture was taken, with Cindy sporting a pink rib knit jumper and bouncy blowdried hair as she sat on the lap of her husband, who smiled with dark floppy hair in the candid shot.

"You know you’ve been married a long time when the photos from your early years look like they came out of a time capsule!

© George De Sota The couple have barely aged a day since their wedding in 1998

"Happy 26th anniversary @randegerber! I’m so proud of us and all we have navigated together. I love our life and having my best friend by my side. Here’s to more — more laughing, more dancing, more loving!" she wrote in the caption.

Secret Bahamas wedding

Back in 1998, they exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at the Ocean Club on Paradise Island. To match the low-key event, the model chose an unconventional mini wedding dress with delicate straps and lace detailing from John Galliano, alongside a small bouquet of white flowers, bare feet and tousled hair.

Cindy explained the reason she swerved the traditional big white wedding dress and glamorous beauty look in her 2015 book, Becoming. "I wanted to look like the best version of the girl Rande loves waking up to every morning," Crawford wrote.

© Instagram Cindy and Rande jumped into the swimming pool following their wedding ceremony

"Rather than have my dad walk me down the aisle and give me away, Rande and I chose to walk each other down the stairs that led to the beach and the ceremony."

The pair later swapped their wedding attire for swimwear as they jumped into the pool. "I knew when we ended up in the pool at our wedding...Happy Anniversary @cindycrawford," Rande previously wrote.

© Getty The couple often share gushing tributes to one another

She described it as the "picture perfect wedding" and added: "I would do it all over again in a second." So perhaps a vow renewal is on the cards in the future!

© Getty Images The couple are now parents to Kaia and Presley

Just one year after they exchanged vows, Cindy and Rande welcomed their son Presley, followed by their daughter Kaia in 2001.

Past romances

Cindy was previously married to Richard Gere from 1991 to 1995. They met at the home of photographer Herb Ritts around 1988 when the model was 21 and the actor was 38, and they dated for several years before eloping to Las Vegas in December 1991.

© Ron Galella Cindy was previously married to Richard Gere

"Richard [Gere] and I had been dating for several years, and at one point, I was like, 'Are we doing this or what?' And he said, 'Let's go to Vegas tonight,'" she told Yahoo Entertainment. "It wasn't the wedding I dreamed of. It was so last minute I wore this Armani suit. It was a nice Armani suit, but I didn't dream of getting married in a navy blue suit. And the ring was made out of tinfoil because it was so last minute. But I did have Herb Ritts as my bridesmaid — and taking the pictures!"

The couple's love story wasn't to last and they split just four years later, with reports their 17-year age gap was a factor in their separation. However, Cindy continues to look back at her first marriage in a positive light. She said on Oprah's Master Class podcast: "I learned a lot about the world. It was a great chapter in my life."

Casamigos founder Rande was much more private about his relationship history before Cindy.

