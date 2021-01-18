Fans call Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber 'couple goals' after seeing rare selfie The pair have been married for 22 years

Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber sparked a big reaction from their fans after posing for the most idyllic Californian sunset selfie over the weekend.

The supermodel and her beau, who are celebrating 23 years of marriage in May, looked like young lovebirds as they cosied up to each other on the beach. "Us," Cindy wrote on Instagram.

The picture sent fans into a meltdown as many branded the pair "couple goals" and commented on how "beautiful" and "gorgeous" they are. Others shared heart emojis while one follower enthused "Super cute!" and another noted: "Congratulations on a marriage that stayed true through the test of time!"

Cindy and Rande's 19-year-old daughter Kaia also reposted the snap on her Instagram Stories, changing the "Us" caption to "Them" alongside a loved-up emoji. The proud parents also share a son Presley, 21.

The couple married in secret in May 1998 on Paradise Island in the Bahamas. Their celebration was the definition of a relaxed beach wedding, with the bride wearing a John Galliano mini lace shift dress and carrying a small bouquet of flowers. Cindy also had her hair styled in effortless beach waves.

The couple posed for a sunset beach selfie

In her 2015 book Becoming, the model admitted: "I wanted to look like the best version of the girl Rande loves waking up to every morning. Rather than have my dad walk me down the aisle and give me away, Rande and I chose to walk each other down the stairs that led to the beach and the ceremony."

Last year, the businessman marked their wedding anniversary on Instagram, by sharing a photo of the couple again by the beach, with Cindy stunning in a white bikini and sunhat. "22 years ago I convinced @cindycrawford to fly away with me and I haven't let go since. Happy Anniversary," he wrote.

