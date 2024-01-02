Cindy Crawford, 57, sparkles in glamorous mini dress as she cuddles up to husband

Cindy Crawford's final look of 2023 was a classic Cindy fit – glamorous, sparkling, and short!

The iconic model rocked a monochromatic sequin mini dress, with a faux wrap neckline and asymmetrical hem that showcased her toned legs for the night out with husband Rande Gerber, who kept it casual in a short-sleeved shirt with several button opened, gray pants and sneakers.

© Instagram Cindy Crawford kisses Rande Gerber on NYE

"Ready for you, 2024!" Cindy captioned the post that featured three pictures; one showed Cindy and Rande posing on a walkway lit by lanterns and framed with palm trees, and another saw Cindy kissing her husband of almost 25 years on the cheek as they wrapped their arms around each other.

The pair appeared to have spent the evening at a carnival-themed event, as the first picture saw them being welcomed by a man and woman in 1950s-dress and stilts.

© Instagram Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber poses next to man and woman on stilts as they walk into NYE party

© Instagram Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber pose on NYE

Fans were quick to share their well wishes for the New Year with the pair, as were famous pals including Keely Shaye Brosnan, who commented: "Wishing you both a very Happy New Year!," as did Naomi Campbell, who wrote: "Happy New year @cindycrawford #Randy."

Cindy and Rande's extravagant NYE party came after the pair enjoyed some quality family time over the holiday season. The original supermodel took to Instagram earlier in the week to share a new family photo that included Rande, and their daughter Kaia Gerber, 22, although her son Presley Gerber, 24, was not present for the celebrations.

© Instagram Cindy shared a family photo from her Christmas celebrations

The post was captioned: "My favorite thing about the holidays is that it brings families together. So grateful to spend time with mine! (Missing you @presleygerber!) My Christmas wish is that we all see and recognize that we are all more alike than we are different. Happy holidays!"

Kaia's longterm boyfriend Austin Butler was also not in attendance.