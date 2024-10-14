North West North West hilariously calls out mother Kim Kardashian: ‘You haven’t cooked for us in two years’

North West recently gave fans an amusing glimpse into her family life, revealing that her mom, Kim Kardashian, hasn’t cooked for her in two years!

In an Interview magazine photoshoot, the 11-year-old budding rapper shared candid details about life in the Kardashian household, much to the delight of fans.

During the mother-daughter Q&A session, Kim asked North for her honest opinion about her cooking skills. North, always quick with a witty response, didn’t hold back.

"You haven’t cooked for us in a long time," North quipped, adding, "The last time you cooked was two Halloweens ago."

Recommended video You may also like Kim Kardashian Holds Incredible Firework Display For North

Kim, ever the sport, laughed as she recalled the meal in question. "It was mac and cheese, fried chicken, and cornbread," she said, before jokingly adding, "I’m a one-trick pony."

But North wasn’t finished with the playful roasting of her famous mom just yet. “You’re really good at making me cucumbers and salt,” she chimed in, poking fun at Kim’s go-to snack preparation.

Given the family's access to private chefs, frequently seen on their Hulu show The Kardashians, it’s no surprise that Kim, with her billion-dollar empire, may not need to be in the kitchen much these days.

Kim Kardashian and North West

The light-hearted exchange offered a rare, candid glimpse into the dynamics between Kim and her eldest daughter. It was clear from their playful banter that, despite their larger-than-life public personas, their relationship is filled with warmth and humor.

While Kim may not be spending much time in the kitchen, she's certainly taken extraordinary measures to ensure her children—North, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4—are well cared for, particularly during visits with their father, Kanye West, and his new wife, Bianca Censori.

Kim has made sure that the children’s routines remain consistent, even when they’re with Kanye and Bianca. This includes sending trusted nannies and security along to accompany the children on their trips, ensuring their well-being is top priority.

© Instagram North with her siblings

Kim’s careful approach comes after finalizing her divorce from Kanye in November 2022, after eight years of marriage.

The former couple shares custody of their four children, and while they may no longer be together, Kim is taking steps to ensure the children are in good hands during their time with Kanye and his new partner.

© Instagram / @kimkardashian Kim Kardashian and North West dress up as Cher and Dionne from Clueless for Halloween

Kanye and Bianca, who got married in a non-legally binding ceremony just two months after his divorce from Kim, have raised eyebrows with their public appearances, including a highly-publicized trip to Italy earlier this year, where Bianca’s daring fashion choices made headlines. Nevertheless, Kim remains cautious, ensuring the kids are supervised and their lives remain as stable as possible, no matter where they are.

While Kim has involved her children in her reality show and shares glimpses of their lives on social media, Kanye has taken a different approach. Recently, he’s been putting their children, especially North, on stage with him.

Kanye proudly shared North’s performance during his concert in South Korea last month, where she took the stage alongside her dad. The event was live-streamed on Kanye’s YouTube channel, allowing fans worldwide to watch the father-daughter duo entertain thousands of fans at the Goyang Stadium in Seoul.