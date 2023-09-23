​​Kim Kardashian's latest update on daughter North West, 10, sparks major fan reaction

A mesmerizing sunset painting, credited to Kim Kardashian's 10-year-old daughter North, recently took the internet by storm.

The online discourse was divisive, with admirers celebrating the artwork, while skeptics questioned its authenticity.

Kim, 42, proudly displayed North's painting of a radiant oceanside landscape and pinkish sunset on Instagram and X (previously known as Twitter). "North has been working on this sunset landscape painting for a few weeks and it turned out so beautiful. I'm so proud of my baby," Kim gushed in her post. However, not everyone was as enthusiastic.

The skeptics' chorus rang loud, with one X user quipping: "Surely a 10-year-old didn't do this, Kardashian or not."

Another comment read: "My toddler got his license today," alluding to the improbability of such a young artist achieving that level of skill.

Doubt seemed intertwined with the Kardashians' reputation for some, as one user stated: "I dunno man... I don't wanna underestimate young talent but these Kardashians are liars & frauds."

Yet, amidst the skeptics, many rallied behind North. Comments like "Omg, beautiful... from one artist to another" and "Sheesh... this girl is literally on track to be a legendary artist" punctuated the online discussions.

A dedicated fan acknowledged the rarity of North's talent but wholeheartedly supported her, asserting that they're delighted by Kim's support for her daughter's artistic pursuits.

The professional artistic community also joined the conversation. Several experienced artists clarified that, given enough time and the right training, a young artist like North could indeed produce such a work.

One argued: "As someone who paints, this really isn't that hard to believe especially if she put a few weeks into it."

Others highlighted the value of early training, emphasizing that children, with their sponge-like learning capabilities, can master complex skills faster than adults.

A telling reference to Bob Ross, the iconic art instructor, was brought up by a defender, suggesting that procedural art education can lead to such outcomes. "With a good procedural art teacher," they stated, "it is very doable for a child to produce a painting like this, especially if it's landscape, and especially if that child has been taking lessons for years, which North has."

Yet, the debate raged on. Some observers pointed to another less refined painting visible in the background of Kim's post, hinting it might be North's actual handiwork.

The heightened skepticism led some to call for tangible evidence. Users across platforms clamored for a video of North painting as conclusive proof, reflecting the intense scrutiny celebrities often face.

Interestingly, this isn't North's first brush with artistic controversy. A prior painting by her at age seven, depicting snowy mountains, had similarly set the internet abuzz. Back then, a TikTok user claimed her mother, an art teacher for three decades, taught North.

"My mom taught me how to paint this, and she taught North how to paint the same one," the user shared, displaying her own artwork as evidence.