North West's $1m wardrobe is even better than Kim Kardashian's - and here's the proof
From feathers to Fendi, and boots to Balmain dresses. North West's million-dollar wardrobe is better than yours

North West's best dressed moments
Georgia Brown
Georgia BrownLifestyle Writer

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's firstborn North West may have only just turned ten, but the mini style muse most likely has a closet better than most. 

From twinning style moments with her mother to stepping out in head-to-toe leather in New York City, North has become well-versed in the art of elevated dressing. Living up to her mom and dad's fashion mogul status, North's wardrobe was reportedly worth over $1 million by the time she was six.

Monogram mirrored raincoats, one-of-a-kind designer bags and jewel-encrusted Balmain dresses make up North West's unrivalled archive of sartorial gems - and her sense of style is only getting better. 

Scroll on to discover the mini Kardashian star's most memorable looks, from feathers and fur to latex and locs... 

15

North West at Paris Fashion Week

North West and Kim Kardashian attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 06, 2022 in Paris, France© Getty
North West and Kim Kardashian attend the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 22/23 show in Paris.

North was unofficially crowned the coolest nine-year-old when she arrived at the Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week in July 2022. Twinning with Kim, the Kardashian duo wore matching nose rings and vintage oval sunglasses. 

Balmain's Olivier Rousteing was the mastermind behind Kim and North's coordinating looks. Kim wore a pinstriped bodycon dress with sculpted bra cups and a giant silver choker, while her mini-me redefined kidswear in a waistcoat, pleated skirt and tie.

25

North West at the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian and North West are seen leaving the Ritz Hotel on May 01, 2023 in New York City. © Getty
North West accompanied her mom Kim to the afterparty of the Met Gala

Little North became the unexpected main character of the Met Gala on the first Monday of May in 2023. Papped as she left the Ritz Hotel with her mom Kim, the fashionista looked ultra chic in distressed jeans, a Chanel-inspired bouclé jacket and pearl accessories.

35

North West at Jean-Paul Gaultier in Paris

Kim Kardashian and North West are seen leaving the Jean-Paul Gaultier headquarters on July 05, 2022 in Paris, France. © Getty
North West made a case for platform crocs

North was seen leaving the Jean-Paul Gaultier headquarters in July 2022, turning a fashion faux pas into an iconic sartorial moment - platform Crocs. 

Styling out long, twisted locs with a relaxed baseball jacket and cargo pants, North took to the streets of Paris in a pair of supersize Balenciaga platform Crocs.

45

North West at the Fashion Awards

Kim Kardashian and North West attend The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 23, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty
North West levelled up her look in a slick black tuxedo

North was suited and booted in a black pantsuit to attend The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards with her mom in April.

55

North West in Portofino

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West arrive back in Portofino on May 21, 2022 near Portofino, Italy.© Getty
North was all about the neutrals at her aunty Kourt's wedding

Little North was easily one of the best-dressed guests at her aunty Kourtney's wedding to Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy. Stepping off a boat with her mom. North perfected muted dressing in a head-to-toe beige ensemble.

