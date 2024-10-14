Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Today's Savannah Guthrie delivers family update with children by her side — and the timing couldn't be better
Savannah Guthrie sits on set of Watch What Happens Live© Bravo

The Today host shares her kids with her husband Michael Feldman

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Savannah Guthrie and her kids were feeling the love for someone very special on Monday, and shared their joy with fans. 

In a sweet Instagram post, the TV anchor delighted in giving her followers a glimpse into her home life as they celebrated her husband, Michael Feldman

Alongside several snapshots of Savannah, Michael and their two young children, Vale and Charley, she wrote: "Happiest birthday to the one we love," and added pink, heart emojis. 

The photos depicted a very happy family with them all beaming in the photos together. 

She will depart her long-running role at the start of 2025, and it is still unclear who will replace her. 

Savannah has been vocal about her upset at Hoda's decision and cried on-air. But she ultimately understands why she's departing to spend more time with her family. 

Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Jenna Bush Hager get emotional over the former's decision to leave the Today Show© NBC
Hoda is leaving Today

Speaking to People at the Project Healthy Minds World Mental Health Day Gala on October 10, Savannah said she was "sad," about the news. 

"I was so sad for myself and for the show because – to me – she's irreplaceable. 

"When it happened, of course I was happy for her because I think it's so courageous and bold and amazing and this mode of confidence in herself and her bright future that she's writing, and she's writing it," Savannah said.

Savannah and Hoda have a close bond© Sarah Stier
Savannah and Hoda have a close bond

"It's not like she knows, ‘Oh I'm going to this job. I'm going.' She doesn't know, but she knows what she can do and I love that and I'm inspired by that."

Savannah further elaborated on Hoda's exit from Today when she explained: "Well, I would say I was shocked but not surprised because she and I have had many, many conversations about life and what does it mean in our hopes and our dreams, and I knew that 60 was a big moment and where she's thinking a lot about just how she wants to spend the rest of her day. So I wasn't surprised."

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Today
Hoda will be missed

Like Hoda, Savannah welcomed children later in life and she's keen to embrace the time she has with them as they grow up. 

"We're dear friends and we have a lot of similarities," she told Us Weekly. "We're basically in the same phase of life.

"We have these little kids that we both feel so lucky that we got to have later in life. It makes a lot of sense to me what she has decided," Savannah added.

