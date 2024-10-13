Today Show hosts like you've never seen them before: Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and more's childhood photos

The anchors of NBC's Today Show have become recognizable staples of morning news TV for years, although you'd be hard pressed to recognize many of them based on what they looked like when they were younger!

Hosts like Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and more have been mainstays of the news world for decades now, but their vibrant early years are certainly worth looking back on as well.

Take a look at some of the most popular anchors from the NBC News morning show compared to their younger selves, from Savannah and Hoda, to Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones…

1/ 7 © Getty Images Savannah Guthrie This photo of Savannah's from her college days definitely has the same wide, bright smile we've grown accustomed to, albeit with a much darker mane behind it. When Savannah first started at NBC as well, she sported chocolate brown locks. MORE: Savannah reveals who will be by her side when co-host Hoda Kotb leaves Today Savannah was born in Melbourne, Australia in 1971 but moved to Tucson, Arizona when she was just two. She was raised in Arizona and graduated from the University of Arizona, later obtaining a law degree from Georgetown University Law Center.

2/ 7 © Getty Images Hoda Kotb Hoda's former co-host Kathie Lee Gifford originally shared this adorable snapshot of Hoda on their show Fourth Hour with Kathie Lee and Hoda. MORE: Surprising salaries of female TV anchors revealed after Hoda Kotb's Today show departure Hoda was born to Egyptian Muslim parents in Norman, Oklahoma in 1964 and also grew up in several parts of Virginia, going to school in Fairfax. She also spent several years in her 20s and 30s in New Orleans. She graduated from Virginia Tech.

3/ 7 © Getty Images Al Roker Al certainly has the same inquisitive look during his younger days, saying on the air when this picture was shown that he was likely 20 years old at the time and still a college student. MORE: Al Roker's harsh comments about his past appearance leave fans saying the same thing Al was born in 1954 in Queens, NYC and has spent most of his life in New York, going to school in Manhattan as well. He graduated from the State University of New York in Oswego, and after years spent in Washington D.C. and Cleveland, finally moved back to NYC in 1983.

4/ 7 © Getty Images Craig Melvin Craig Melvin's teenage photo has become a running joke of sorts on the show, with his cheeky grin and pose with the musical instrument often getting big laughs out of his co-hosts when brought up on the air. MORE: Craig Melvin's Today co-host wishes him luck as star makes bold statement about topic close to his heart Craig was born in 1979 in Columbia, South Carolina, actually kicking off his journalism career with a local TV station as a high school student. He graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in government from Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

5/ 7 © Getty Images Dylan Dreyer Dylan's glamor shot is a classic trademark of '80s style, boasting big hair, a glossy lip, a shiny gold jacket, and that undeniable softening filter. MORE: Celebrities facing Hurricane Milton at work: Dylan Dreyer, David Muir, Ginger Zee and more Dylan was born in 1981 in Manalapan Township, New Jersey and remained in the state until she graduated from Rutgers University. After stints in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, she finally joined Today in 2012 and moved to New York.

6/ 7 © Getty Images Sheinelle Jones Sheinelle's childhood photo still encapsulates her warm and inviting presence, and as it turns out, still happens to be her Facebook profile picture! MORE: Sheinelle Jones makes huge announcement live on show: 'My heart is pounding' Sheinelle was born in 1978 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but moved at an early age to Kansas, attending schools in Wichita. She eventually graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, one of the world's top journalism schools.