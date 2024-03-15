Savannah Guthrie reveals amazing then-and-now pictures with husband on ten year anniversary

Savannah Guthrie is celebrating her 10 year anniversary with husband Mike Feldman, as she took to Instagram to show how the couple have changed over the past decade.

The 52-year-old journalist reflected on her marriage with the Democrat consultant with an emotional then-and-now post including photos of their wedding and photos with their children.

She wrote: "This was us - ten years ago today! And this is us now. I love you now and forever", dedicating the post to her husband with a heart.

The photo carousel saw photos of Savannah and Mike in 2014 at their wedding, with the Today Show host looking stunning in a lace white dress. Mike held up a fist in a gesture of triumph and happiness.

Another photo from afar saw Savannah and Mike stood close together next to a giant cactus as they held hands.

Savannah also shared more recent photos, 10 years later, of the couple with their children, Vale and Charley. The couple smiled brightly with their children in the photo. Further photos saw the couple with their children on a hike in nature, and at Disney World.

Another photo saw a card with an illustration of a wedding car with the words: "And they lived happily ever after" written on it.

Previously Savannah was married to British journalist Mark Orchard, from 2005 to 2009. Savannah started dating Mike after her divorce.

Not only is Savannah celebrating a milestone in her relationship this year, she has a new book out, Mostly What God Does. The star had an amazing moment on her book tour, as co-host Jenna Bush Hager's parents, former president George Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, attended the launch.

As Savannah took photos with the duo on the monumental occasion, she took to Instagram to share the moment, writing: "What a beautiful night and perfect way to launch Mostly What God Does! Thank you for the honor of the invitation and generous welcome from @georgewbush @laurawbush @thebushcenter and the lovely and incomparable @cjonescowboys, moderator extraordinaire".