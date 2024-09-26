Savannah Guthrie gets choked up as she reacts to Hoda Kotb's Today Show departure: 'It's complicated'

It is the end of an era for the Today Show, its beloved anchors, and its fans.

On Thursday, September 26, Hoda Kotb, a fixture of the beloved morning show for almost three decades, announced that she would be departing the show at the beginning of 2025.

The veteran news anchor has been with the NBC family for 26 years, and shared the news surrounded by her colleagues, her second family, including Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin.

Detailing the incredibly difficult decision, the mom-of-two shared that it was largely influenced by having recently turned 60, and the reflections that came with the milestone, as well as wanting to spend more time with her daughters, Hope and Haley.

"It was such a monumental moment for me when I turned 60 years old because I started thinking about that decade, like what does that decade mean, what does it hold, what's it going to have for me, and I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and to try something new," she shared.

She also noted: "This is what the top of the wave feels like for me, and I thought, 'It can't get better,'" adding: "[My kids] deserve a better piece of my time pie that I have."

As all of the Today family got choked up, Savannah said: "There's no way there wasn't going to be tears," and went on to honor Hoda, her co-anchor of over ten years, with a heartwarming tribute.

"Hoda, we love you so much, and when you look around and you see these tears and love… you are so loved," she started.

She continued: "Honestly I don't think any of us can imagine — we don't want to imagine this place without you, so it's complicated because we love you so much and we don't want you to ever go."

Savannah also spoke on Hoda's decision to go while still at the top of "the wave," maintaining: "I just want to say, I am so proud of my friend, you have guts. For someone to leave at the top of their game, that's wonderful […] You inspire me, I love you."

Hoda then herself maintained: "You don't leave family, so I'm going to be haunting you and your lives for a long time."