Jimmy Carter's final wish after almost two years in hospice care

Jimmy Carter has spent over 20 months in hospice care, hitting the 100-year milestone earlier this month on October 1, and now he has fulfilled one of his final wishes.

The former president, now the longest living one, previously told his family his final goal before he dies. "I'm only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris," he reportedly told his grandson Jason Carter.

Now, the 100-year-old has managed to do so, as he filled out an absentee ballot for the Democrat presidential candidate, and placed it in a dropbox at the Sumter County Courthouse near his hometown, Plains, in Georgia. The ballot was dropped off by his 74-year-old son Chip's wife Becky.

According to Chip, the former president "feels good," adding: "It was a good morning for him and good for us that he got it done."

He then went on to confirm that his father had voted for Harris, as: "He’s never voted for a Republican in his life."

According to Jason, the son of Jimmy's eldest son Jack, voting for Kamala was a no-brainer for the former president. He explained at the Democratic National Convention that Kamala "carries my grandfather's legacy."

"She knows what is right, and she fights for it. She understands that leadership is about service, not about selfishness. That you can show strength and demonstrate decency. And that you can get a whole lot more done with a smile than with a scowl," he continued in the public speech.

Jimmy first went into hospice care in February 2023 following a "series of short hospital stays" for an unspecified terminal illness. His wife Rosalynn died later that year on November 19, 2023. The family noted she had been in hospice care for two days following a six-month battle with dementia.

Not long after Jimmy celebrated the milestone of turning 100 years old, it was revealed that his son Jeff, 72, had been living with Parkinson's disease for "some time."

Jeff's son Josh revealed to People that his father had been moved into a new home a decade ago, explaining: "My dad is currently living by himself, he's able to take care of himself, he's independent, but he built his house knowing that one day he's going to need more help."

He continued: "We're going into this with eyes wide open knowing that we're going to have more and more responsibilities going on, and it's just got to be a part of life."