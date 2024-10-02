Tim Walz shares behind the scenes moment with wife Gwen from VP debate that sparks major reaction

As election day grows closer and closer, Tim Walz and J.D. Vance went head-to-head in the vice presidential debate on October 1. As the two Midwestern politicians took to the national stage, they tussled over the issues they think are most important to the nation.

Sen. JD Vance went head to head with Gov. Tim Walz in the debate

Following the difficult debate, the Democrat's vice presidential candidate celebrated in the most relatable way possible: he grabbed a slice of pizza with his wife Gwen.

Tim Walz and his wife Gwen Walz (L) visit Justino's Pizzeria after his debate with Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance

Being on national television is hungry work, and in the vice presidential candidate's latest Instagram post, he made it clear to his team that he had one thing on his mind immediately after the debate: "Yeah I do want pizza."

The Minnesota governor then headed to a nearby pizza place with his wife, where he ordered a slice with sausage on top. He captioned the photo: "Gwen and I celebrated a great night with a slice of pizza. Now let’s go win this thing."

Fans stood outside the restaurant, and as he came out they cheered him on as he waved back.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz gets a huge hug from students at Webster Elementary in Minneapolis, Minn., after he signed into law a bill that guarantees free school meals, (breakfast and lunch) for every student in Minnesota's public and charter schools on Friday, March 17, 2023

The moment sparked a reaction from fans who had watched the 60-year-old in the debate.

WATCH: Tim Walz’s son Gus overcome with emotion over dad’s speech at DNC

"Y’all love your pizza. We know," one person commented below. Another commented on a number of pizza emojis, adding: "for Coach Walz after a great game."

A third person adde: "Best pizza in the world right there in the NYC! Great job tonight Coach. Came through in the clutch."

"Coach" is one of Tim's many nicknames, as he formerly coached football while he was a teacher at Mankato West High School in his home state of Nebraska. The former geography teacher led the school to its first ever American football state championship.

His former players couldn't help but sing their praises for him at the Democratic National Convention, with one stating: "He believed in us."

The vice presidential candidate met his wife while he was teaching, when they both worked at a high school in Alliance, Nebraska — and their meet-cute moment certainly raised some eyebrows.

Tim Walz and wife Gwen

"Gwen and I met when we were teaching out in Alliance, Nebraska," he explained in an Instagram story. "We had an old band room and the school was out of space so they divided it with a temporary divider, and we taught on both sides of the room."

"We went to a movie, and I guess the next 30 years is history," Tim added. It was during that first date that the governor knew early on that he and Gwen were meant to be, as while they were watching the Michael Douglas movie Falling Down, he leaned in for a kiss.

Gwen explained that she declined, but he told her: "That's fine, but you should know I'm going to marry you."