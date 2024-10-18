Hugh Jackman's bold announcement sparks questions from fans: 'I am not sorry'

Hugh Jackman is getting ready for his live show, From New York With Love, in which he'll take to the stage at the Radio City Music Hall. The actor took to social media to promote the event, with a video of himself where he made a bold statement.

Sitting on a plush red couch, Hugh said hello to his viewers, at first apologizing because it was just him, and there was no sight of his close friend Ryan Reynolds.

"Ryan couldn't make it," he said, sounding more than a little downbeat. "Can you believe that? I was there for him, I'm always there for him. Whatever. Anyway…"

He continued boldly: "By the way, I'm actually not sorry. No, you know, that's not the reason for this video. This is my show. This is mine. My new live show is coming to Radio City Music Hall, and tickets are going on sale."

As he revealed his excitement for the show, his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star could be heard in the background, saying: "Oh my God, I'm so bored right now," to show that he'd been there the whole time really — an assurance of their friendship and an example of their shared sense of humor.

Fans took to the comments to comment on their friendship and express their enthusiasm ahead of Hugh's show.

"Do they just live together now?" Many fans asked in the comments, with others similarly conveying: "I'm convinced that these two live together."

Another fan teased that Hugh must have "tied Ryan up so he wouldn’t disturb him" while making the announcement.

"So it's true that you're living on Ryan’s couch," another person joked.

Someone else commented on the sassy tone of Hugh's video, particularly as he said "I'm actually not sorry", calling him a "diva".

Ryan and Hugh have spent a lot of time together this year, as they've promoted their film Deadpool & Wolverine all around the world. But they've been friends a lot longer than that.

"We've been friends for 15 years, but our friendship just gets better and better, deeper and deeper," Hugh said earlier this year of his friend. "We hang out a lot. So, being on set every day with one of my best buddies and [director Shawn Levy], we’re like the three amigos. That is not lost on any of us."

Hugh is so close to Ryan that he even featured in a photoshoot with his wife Blake Lively for Vogue's acclaimed September issue. The actress posed alongside the Wolverine star where she played a cat burglar.