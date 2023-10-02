Hugh Jackman shakes off the divorce blues as he tags along with Ryan Reynolds to MetLife Stadium

Hugh Jackman was in high spirits as he stepped into MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday afternoon to attend a New York Jets game.

The 54-year-old acclaimed actor was in good company with pop sensation Taylor Swift and his close pal, Ryan Reynolds. The trio gathered to support Taylor's beau, Travis Kelce, who was in action for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Keeping his style understated for the game, Hugh sported a black jacket paired with a coordinating T-shirt. Notable celebrities, including Blake Lively and Sophie Turner, also joined the star-studded audience.

While Hugh seemed to be enjoying his time at the football game, personal challenges loom in his life.

The versatile performer recently announced his separation from his wife of nearly three decades, Debora-Lee Furness.

© Kevin Sabitus Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, and Ryan Reynolds watch from the stands during an NFL football game

The couple, having first met in 1995 on the sets of the Australian television series Correlli, tied the knot in a suburb of Melbourne in 1996. Together, they adopted two children: Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18, in 2000 and 2005, respectively.

The news of their split in September took many by surprise. Addressing the public, the couple released a joint statement to People magazine:

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

© Kevin Sabitus Hugh Jackman leans on his pal Ryan Reynolds post divorce

Despite the emotional upheaval, the couple emphasized the harmonious nature of their decision and their unwavering commitment to their children, stating: "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness." They made it clear that this would be their only public comment on the matter.

Professionally, Hugh remains passionate about his craft. Fans are eagerly anticipating his return as Wolverine in the forthcoming Deadpool 3, where he will share the screen with Ryan.

© Elsa Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman cheer prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets

Hugh's journey as Wolverine began with the first X-Men film in 2000. His portrayal of the iconic Marvel character has been celebrated in multiple X-Men films, and he shone in the standalone feature, The Wolverine, in 2013.

The actor had previously hinted at retiring the character after 2017's Logan.

© Elsa Ryan has been friends with Hugh for a long time

However, his bond with Ryan, which dates back to 2009 and is characterized by a playful rivalry since the mid-2010s, persuaded him to don the Wolverine avatar once more.

Ryan, at 46, is also reprising his role in the upcoming superhero flick. The film will be directed by Shawn Levy, who, interestingly, was among the attendees at the Sunday game.