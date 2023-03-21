Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively receive support following baby's arrival from this well-known A-lister Blake and Ryan are juggling parenting their four kids with professional commitments

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have had a lot to celebrate in recent months, both professionally and personally, and they've had their A-list friends to lean on as well.

One of their most prominent, however, had a clever way to show his encouragement for them, specifically Ryan, in his latest social media post.

Hugh Jackman, one of the Deadpool star's closest celebrity friends and co-stars, shared a photograph posing with a graphic portrait of Ryan that he had colored in himself.

Hugh shared an illustration of Ryan he had colored in

The illustration featured him making a heart with his hands against a prominent background of roses, with the caption beside it reading: "Colorful Fantasies with a Sexy Charmer."

The Wolverine star didn't look too pleased with his work in the photograph, although that was definitely for comedic intent given their history on social media of constant good-natured digs at each other.

Fans commenting on the photo had a variety of interpretations, as one of them wrote: "Ryan Reynolds' next billion dollar business venture."

Another said: "Someone loves Ryan I see," while a third also added: "One of the greatest bromances of all time!" You can learn more about Ryan and Blake's own romance in the video below.

The two definitely don't mind getting competitive either, as Ryan evidenced when he took to Instagram with a picture of himself at the gym, ready to get his workout in.

He was able to throw in a reference to his Deadpool 3 co-star's frequent and intense workout posts by captioning his photograph: "Keep up with the Jackmans."

Fans were quick to react to his post, as one penned: "Could you start aging already??? You're making us all look bad over here Ryan.".

Ryan responded to his friend's workout posts with one of his own

"Somewhere Hugh says 'barely'," teased one person in reply to Ryan's claim he was keeping up with Hugh's fitness, while a third also quipped: "8,000 calories he’s doing a day. Where you at?"

It's been quite a rosy time for the celebrity couple, who quietly welcomed their fourth child over the holidays, only subtly confirming it with a photograph posted during the Super Bowl.

Ryan recently also sold his Mint Mobile company to T-Mobile for a whopping $1.35 billion, which he definitely regarded as a big win.

The Deadpool star was recently part of Mint's sale to T-Mobile

He expressed his excitement at the sale over on social media when he posted the announcement while writing: "Some pretty huge news. Also humbling, overwhelming, wonderful, terrifying…"

