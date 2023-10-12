The two people supporting Hugh Jackman through his divorce as star celebrates 55th birthday

Celebrating a birthday can be a bittersweet moment, especially following a major life transition. As Hugh Jackman rang in his 55th year in New York City, he had the support of close friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, proving that even in challenging times, camaraderie remains.

The Greatest Showman actor has been navigating the emotional aftermath of his separation from Deborra-Lee Furness, his wife of 27 years.

Their recent announcement of parting ways took many by surprise, leaving fans empathetic to Hugh's situation.

On his special day, he opted for a low-key look: black Under Armour sweatpants, a matching jacket, a muted gray shirt, and simple black sneakers, exuding casual comfort.

© Ignat/Bauer-Griffin Hugh Jackman celebrated his 55th birthday in New York

While Hugh’s ensemble was understated, Blake brought a touch of autumn elegance. The 36-year-old Gossip Girl actress donned a brown turtleneck sweater, coupled with light blue jeans. Her tan and black boots laced up perfectly for a relaxing stroll in the Big Apple.

As a finishing touch, she wore a cross-body purse and shielded her eyes with stylish black sunglasses, her blonde hair cascading in natural waves.

Ryan, 46, known for his iconic role as Deadpool, added a splash of quirkiness to the trio's collective style.

© Jim McIsaac Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been at Hugh's side throughout his divorce

His knit sweater, embroidered with a cowboy depiction, paired well with his khaki trousers. Ryan completed his look with white sneakers, a gray beanie, and intriguingly, he was seen holding a small pink jacket.

The bond between Ryan and Hugh goes beyond just a birthday stroll; both are set to share the screen again in the upcoming Deadpool 3.

Fans are especially excited given their memorable performance in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

© Jacob King - PA Images Ryan has been at Hugh's side since the separation

Hugh, when quizzed about their on-screen reunion, shared with People magazine: "I think it's fair to say they'll be punching each other the whole time."

With a chuckle, he added, "All jokes aside, I'll probably have more fun on this movie than any other I've ever done."

Recently, before the birthday celebration, Hugh was seen alongside Blake and Ryan at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets football game, where other stars like Taylor Swift and Shawn Levy also made an appearance.

© Matt Baron/Shutterstock Hugh and Deborra announced their separation in September

Hugh's divorce announcement

However, beneath these seemingly joyous moments lies the undeniable pain of a recent separation.

On September 15, Hugh and Deborra-Lee announced their decision to part ways. They released a heartfelt statement to People magazine: "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.

“Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness."

The duo met on the set of Correlli in 1995 and tied the knot a year later. Over the years, they've adopted two children: Oscar, now 23, and Ava, 18. Recent reports suggest Hugh is penning a memoir, which will touch upon this new chapter of his life.