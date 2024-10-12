Hugh Jackman receives incredible news as he celebrates 56th birthday

Hugh Jackman's 56th birthday kicked off with a bang as he received some incredible news that had him rushing to thank his fans.

The actor's latest movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, has already smashed several records – including becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time – and now it can add another accolade to the list.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Hugh shared a screenshot of an article from Deadline that revealed the film has also become the highest-selling R-rated film on domestic digital platforms in its first week.

Captioning the photo, a delighted Hugh wrote: "Best. Fans. EVER."

Deadpool & Wolverine achieved a record-breaking $444 million at both the US box office and worldwide during its opening weekend and has earned $1.33B at the global box office since its release in July.

In August, Hugh shared an emotional video after he discovered Deadpool & Wolverine skyrocketed to the number one spot worldwide.

In a heartfelt video posted to social media, Hugh sits in his car, reading the news on his phone before chuckling softly and exclaiming: "Oh my god!" as he cries tears of joy.

Captioning the post, he wrote: "Wolverine and Deadpool is the #1 movie in the world. Thank you ALL!"

He paired the caption with a playful graphic of his iconic character lounging on a couch and gazing at a framed image declaring: "Number one movie in the world."

Following the success of Deadpool & Wolverine, Hugh announced his next career move on Wednesday with the help of his friend and D&W co-star, Ryan Reynolds.

The Australian actor revealed that he will perform in a new concert series, Hugh Jackman Live from New York with Love, at Radio City Music Hall kicking off in January 2025.

Alongside a poster, which featured Hugh smiling in a suit as he walked the street outside Radio City Music Hall, he also shared a funny video featuring Ryan.

In a parody of the Deadpool & Wolverine teaser announcement, Hugh sat on the same couch and addressed the audience.

"A little over two years ago, Ryan sat in this very seat and announced to the world that I would be coming back for Deadpool & Wolverine," he began.

"It was the time of my life. Ryan and I had such a great time together, and I've been wondering what comes next."

Ryan then appears in the background causally walking up a flight of stairs, exactly like Hugh did in the original video.

"Hey Ryan, you wanna come to one of my live performances at Radio City Music Hall?" Hugh called out, to which Ryan replied: "What, you're gonna be like singing and dancing and joking live? Am I gonna be in it?"

While shaking his head 'no' at the camera, he replied to Ryan: "Absolutely."

Ryan can then be heard saying: "I'll break out the eyeliner," while Hugh says to the camera: "This is my time. My time."

Hugh Jackman Live from New York with Love kicks off on January 24 for a 12-date run. Other dates include January 25, April 18 and 19, May 23 and 24, June 20 and 21, July 18 and 19, and August 15 and 16.