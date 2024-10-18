Liam Payne's girlfriend Katie Cassidy speaks out following singer's death at 31: 'I have been at a complete loss'

Liam Payne's death at the age of 31 has shocked many around the world, with many taking to social media to pay their respects to the former One Direction singer.

At the time of his death, Liam had been in a two-year relationship with influencer Katie Cassidy. In her first statement since the sad news, Katie paid tribute to her boyfriend, saying: "Thank you for all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way. I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you'll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private."

WATCH: Fans pay tribute to Liam Payne following death at 31

She continued: "Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam." She signed off with "444".

Katie has since set her Instagram to private.

© Instagram Katie shared some touching words

Katie and Liam were first linked in October 2022 when they were seen attending a Halloween party together in a couples costume, with Katie being Pamela Anderson, while Liam was Tommy Lee. Just two months later, the couple made their red carpet debut at the British Fashion Awards.

It's believed that the pair split in May 2023, with Liam focusing on his music career, however, the pair soon reconciled and a month later, they were seen enjoying each other's company at the Chiltern Firehouse.

© VICTOR AUBRY/SIPA/Shutterstock Liam and Katie started dating in 2022

Katie wasn't with her beau when he died, with the influencer heading home to Miami just days before.

On Thursday, the singer's family released an emotional statement through a spokesperson. "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts, and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul," it read.

© Snapchat Liam posted a throwback of Kate just minutes before his death

"We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

Liam died aged 31 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Strip That Down hitmaker is said to have been in the Argentine capital to attend the concert of his former bandmate, Niall Horan.

© Jeff Spicer The singer was 31 at the time of his death

Experts from the Forensic Medical Corps at the Judicial Morgue on Viamonte Street have revealed that the artist suffered multiple traumas that led to internal and external haemorrhage, according to what to Argentine daily newspaper La Nacion was able to find out.

A report from Fiscales said none of the injuries sustained by Liam indicated the presence of a "third party". It also wrote that "it is presumed that Payne did not adopt a reflex posture to protect himself [from the fall] and that he could have fallen into a state of semi or total unconsciousness".

