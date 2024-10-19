Kate Garraway makes emotional confession about first Christmas without Derek

Kate Garraway's husband, Derek Draper, passed away on 3 January, and now the Good Morning Britain host has opened up about spending her first Christmas without him.

Derek died following a heart attack in December last year after spending three years battling long Covid. Now, the beloved ITV host has shared how she and her children, Darcey, 18, and son Billy, 15, will cope this year.

© James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock Kate and Derek married in 2005

She told Woman and Home: "This Christmas will be difficult, as all the firsts are, but I've said to the kids: 'Let's do what feels right, do some new things, and make new memories.'

"You've got to try and let things evolve into new memories, and I'm going to be led by them.

© Instagram Billy and Darcey were by their father's side from when he fell ill in 2020

"It will be our first Christmas without Derek, but to be honest, the last four or five Christmases have been challenging, although we've also had the joy of having Derek there with us.

"I hope I won't be blubbing all day, but I'm sure there will be emotional moments. However, I want it to be fun and happy for Darcey and Billy because it's been a tough few years for them. Maybe they'll think, 'At least Dad's out of pain.'"

This year is filled with big changes for the journalist, with her daughter Darcey heading off for her first year of university last month.

Darcey made sure to take something that reminded her of her dad with her, and in a video shared by Kate, the student could be seen packing a special family photo showing Kate and Derek enjoying a meal with their two children. See the video below.

WATCH: Kate Garraway overcome with emotion as daughter Darcey prepares to head to university

Kate wrote: "And just like that, she was off! That tiny, helpless baby we brought home from the hospital 18 years ago has gone to #uni!

"Just like thousands of other parents this weekend, I was playing that game of #studentjenga trying to get it all in the car. Thank goodness my beloved Victor has a massive boot!"

© Ian West - PA Images Kate was supported by her children when she won an NTA for her documentary

She added: "Such an emotional moment on so many levels, and boy is the house quiet. But Darcey, we couldn't be prouder of you starting this new chapter in your life and know your dad is with you all the way."

At her father's funeral in January, Darcey bravely carried her father's coffin, a decision Kate revealed she made herself.

"That was all her; I was really conscious that the funeral should be about Derek and not his illness. I wanted the funeral to represent everything about him, and she asked, 'Can I carry the coffin?' It was a practical challenge, but she said, 'I want to do it' and insisted on doing it. I thought that was a beautiful thing."