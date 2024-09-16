Kate Garraway overcome with emotion as daughter Darcey prepares for 'new chapter'

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway was overcome with emotion at the weekend as her daughter Darcey headed off for her first year at university.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the TV host uploaded a candid video documenting Dacey's major milestone.

© Getty Images Kate shares a close bond with her daughter Darcey

In the clip, the mother-of-two, who shares Darcey, 18, and son Billy, 15, with her late husband Derek Draper, appeared to fight back tears as she helped to load the car with large cardboard boxes. Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Kate Garraway overcome with emotion as daughter Darcey prepares to head to university

In a touching tribute to her late father, Darcey opted to pack a framed family photo which showed Kate and Derek enjoying a meal with their two children.

As she grappled with a box, Kate told her followers: "I actually don't think this is going to fit, even though we have a massive boot as well. Thank goodness there's just the two of us."

Meanwhile, in her caption, she continued: "And just like that she was off! That tiny helpless baby we brought home from hospital 18 yrs ago has gone to #uni!

"Just like thousands of other parents this weekend I was playing that game of #student jenga trying to get it all in the car. Thank goodness my beloved Victor has a massive boot!"

© Instagram Kate shares Darcey and Billy with her late husband Derek

Detailing her emotional state, the presenter added: "Such an emotional moment on so many levels & boy is the house quiet. But Darcey we couldn't be prouder of you starting this new chapter in your life & know your dad is with you all the way."

Kate's fans and friends were quick to flood the comments section with heartwarming messages. Sending support, one follower noted: "Wow, good luck to Darcey, you have amazing children," while a second penned: "Kate you and your children are an inspiration," and a third chimed in: "That just made me cry Kate. Wishing you all the very best."

© Shutterstock Derek Draper passed away in January after a lengthy battle with long Covid

Derek passed away in January 2024 aged 56 after a lengthy battle with the long-term effects of Covid. The final year of his life was documented in a programme titled Kate Garraway: Derek's Story.

The moving show won an award at this year's National Television Awards, with Kate picking up the award for the best authored documentary.

© Getty Images Kate graced the red carpet with her two children

The star was joined by her two children at the prestigious event, with Billy donning a smart suit, while Darcey looked elegant dressed in a polka dot dress.

Upon collecting her award, an emotional Kate said: "This is a bittersweet one isn't it? It's bittersweet to be here with the gorgeous Darcy and Billy, I've promised them they don't have to say anything.

© Getty Images The presenter's children were emotional as they joined her on stage

"We're halfway through the first year of firsts, first Easter and first birthdays without Derek. It's so strange to be here for the first Television Awards without him, but this one is for you Derek. But this wasn't about Derek's story, this last piece we didn't think we'd made, in fact, all three we didn't want to be in the position of making, but nobody does."