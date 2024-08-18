Kate Garraway pens emotional message to late husband Derek as daughter Darcey celebrates major milestone

Kate Garraway has penned a beautiful message to her late husband, Derek Draper. Taking to Instagram, the Good Morning Britain star wrote "Darling we did it," after noting that their daughter, Darcey, had received her A-level results and was heading into the "next stage in life."

Coincidentally, Darcey's results day fell on what would have been Derek's 57th birthday, following his passing from complications of long Covid in January 2024. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2020 and spent 13 months in hospital before receiving round-the-clock care at home. His funeral was held in February at the Church of St Mary the Virgin in Primrose Hill.

"Darcey got her results on another one of those firsts this year - Derek's birthday. She didn't get what she might have done but hey did better than any of us feared under the circumstances," Kate captioned a video of roses in her garden.

© Getty Kate on the red carpet with her daughter Darcey

"I couldn't be prouder of her & know her Dad would be too. We went to Dad's grave to 'tell' him before she went out to celebrate with friends. I'm at home & just noticed the roses I planted with @itv @loveyourgarden especially for derek so we could wheel him out to enjoy the fragrance have suddenly burst into bloom!

"They haven't flowered all summer. So am just enjoying the incredible fragrance combined with the mint & raising a mug of tea to Derek - darling we did it - your beautiful daughter is on her way to her next stage in life thanks to your love & guidance and you will live on through her. Love to all & #happysaturday everyone!!!!"

Kate's followers were notedly moved by her post, with many taking to the comments to congratulate the star and her daughter. Among them, GMB star Susanna Reid replied: "Congratulations Darcey - so proud of you. And Billy and you Kate for always being the most supportive mum. And those roses blooming on Derek's birthday are beautifully full of meaning."

"Congratulations to Darcey and sending love and hugs to all of you," wrote fellow presenter Laura Tobin.

© Instagram Kate with her dad

It's been a challenging few weeks for Kate, 57, who on July 31 confirmed that her father had been rushed to hospital. Reports have indicated that her dad suffered a suspected stroke and heart attack. Reassuring her fans that her father was in recovery, Kate wrote: "It was very scary, but I am so pleased that he is now stable and even recovering a bit in the hospital. We have so much to be grateful for, but we are taking it a day at a time.

"Huge thanks to the incredible NHS staff for their endless kindness and the heart they put into the care of all their patients, which has meant so much to my mum and all our family."