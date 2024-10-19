Strictly star's wife breaks silence on shock divorce after nine years of marriage

Strictly champion Ore Oduba surprised fans on Thursday when he confirmed that he and wife Portia were divorcing following nine years of marriage.

Taking to social media on Saturday, Portia shared her own statement confirming the end of her marriage. Addressing her fans, she wrote: "I just wanted to come on and say thank you so much for every single message. I don't know what my next chapter looks like, but who ever does, that's life."

Portia continued: "Thank you again to you, if you have followed me on here for a long time or if you are new, hello! I'll be back on her as soon as. Save me a wine! I'm ok."

The statement was accompanied by an image of Portia looking out across the horizon while standing at a stony beach and was set to the tune of Birdy's Keeping My Head Up.

© Instagram Portia shared her own statement online

Ore, who won the fourteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing, said in his own message: "Hi guys. Portia and I are sad to announce that we separated earlier this year.

"We're so grateful for all the love you've shared with us both over the years. And we want to thank you in advance for respecting our privacy as we navigate this difficult transition. We will be making no further comment. Be kind, always."

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2015

Ore and Portia first met in 2011 when the TV presenter gave a speech at Loughborough University. The pair later met at a work party at the BBC, where Portia worked as a TV researcher, and embarked on a whirlwind relationship, with Ore popping the question in 2014.

They tied the knot at Penshurst Place in Kent in 2015 and went on to welcome Roman, six, and three-year-old Genie.

© Getty Images The couple formed a romance at a BBC party

"Cannot find the words to describe this feeling... Just thank you God for our little blessing," the pair told their followers. "His mum is simply my hero. 09.01.18 the best day in our tiny family's life. Roman, you are our world... and the world is all yours."

In October 2021, they welcomed their second child together – a baby girl called Genie. They announced their family news on social media, writing: "Been dreaming about you… Welcome, Genie, our perfect little girl @portiajett (15/10/21)".

The couple are proud parents to two children

Some fans had speculated the pair had separated after they stopped sharing pictures of one another on social media, and Portia underwent a hair transformation several months ago.