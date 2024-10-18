Gogglebox star Izzi Warner details why she's single after secret split

Izzi Warner has spoken out about her dating life since she split from her partner Grant, who is the father of her two children, Bobby and Bessie Rose.

The Gogglebox star, who appears on the Channel 4 programme alongside her sister Ellie Warner, made the revelation during last week's episode, explaining that she had been a single mum for 18 months and that she was looking for love.

Chatting with her sister at Ellie's home in Leeds – where she lives with her partner, Nat, and their son Ezra – Izzi explained her "must haves" when it comes to characteristics of a future boyfriend.

"I've separated it into essentials and nice-to-haves," she began light-heartedly.

"So on the essentials we've got: hardworking, open-minded, kind, attractive, good with money, clean criminal record, zero drugs policy, no drinking problem, emotional intelligence, full head of hair, patient, discreet, loyal, supports my hobbies, wants to be my plus one."

The mortgage advisor continued: "And then nice-to-haves: nice teeth, nice car, generous, good style, taller than me, cooks nice dinners," before quipping: "Hence why I've been single for the last 18 months."

Izzi hasn't appeared to have spoken out about the reasons behind the split from Grant and she hasn't addressed it on social media, but she did reveal earlier this year that she had taken her son and daughter on a "solo trip".

In May, she shared a series of photos from their once-in-a-lifetime trip to Disneyland Florida.

"Disneyland, you were magical. This was my first solo trip abroad with kids and I just threw myself in at the deep end but I am so glad I did!

"It was super tiring but so worth it for the memories we've made. This won't be my last trip with them now that I've done the first but maybe somewhere a bit more relaxing next time."

Izzi was inundated with well-wishes and praise for taking the two little ones away on a solo trip.

Fellow Gogglebox star Baasit Siddiqui wrote: "Awww looks like you had an amazing time. Well done for being outnumbered! It's hard enough when both me and Mel have the munchkins together!"

A fan said: "Very brave travelling on your own well done the kids look so happy, making memories." Another echoed this, writing: "Aw we just returned today too! Well done doing it solo. Disney tired is real, it really is the best though!" A third added: "Lovely kids gorgeous mum. Glad you had a good time."