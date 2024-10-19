Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood looks so different in 'handsome' unearthed photo with ex-wife

Craig Revel Horwood has found fame as the resident 'mean' judge on Strictly Come Dancing, but the star had fans in shock with a new post.

Sharing a throwback photo from his younger days, Craig posed with his ex-wife, Jane Harwood, and he looked so different in a suave orange tuxedo. The Australian-born choreographer was channelling a Hollywood heartthrob and his "handsome" looks had everyone talking.

Former Strictly finalist John Whaite enthused: "Omg Craig. You look like a Hollywood star. Pop me in a Time Machine and introduce us, please," while a second fan added: "Oh you were really quite handsome Craig!"

A third posted: "Oh wow you were a really handsome young man Craig, and still are," and a fourth follower commented: "Craig you're such a hottie!"

© Instagram The judge could have been a Hollywood leading man!

Captioning the post, Craig wrote: "The beautiful @goldfinchnorfolk and I in 1989, having a blast in her #crouchend pad."

The Strictly judge wasn't the only one looking incredible in the snap, as his ex-wife, Jane, also looked gorgeous in a black cocktail dress.

© Guy Levy Craig is known for his Strictly persona

Craig married Jane in 1990 before the pair parted ways after just two years. They have remained good friends since their marriage, and Jane runs Craig's website.

Speaking to Wales Online, he said: "We are friends now, Jane and I, but it wasn’t very amicable at the time. Now we can go out for lunch and talk about life honestly. I love her deeply as a friend, now and forever, and wish her all the happiness in the world."

© Instagram Craig is now engaged to Jonathan

Craig is now engaged to fiancé Jonathan Myring, although their proposal didn't go entirely to plan.

"It was a slight disaster really," joked Jonathan. "I had a beautiful engagement planned in Tasmania and Craig refused to go and sit on the banks of the river to look for platypus. So I had to call him to frantically call him to go…"

© Karwai Tang The couple's engagement didn't go to plan

Interrupting his partner, Craig quipped: "That's because the last time we waited for platypus, it was four hours and we didn't see one. So I wasn't going to sit through that again, was I?

"All I wanted to do was go back to the hotel and have a bubble bath. Well I jumped in the bubble bath and then Jonathan jumped in with me and proposed in the bubble bath with a glass of champagne."