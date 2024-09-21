Meet Strictly star Paul Merson's eight rarely-seen kids - including footballer sons

Paul Merson is set to step onto the Strictly dancefloor with his pro partner Karen Hauer.

No doubt, they have put in countless hours this week preparing for their American Smooth to 'Vindaloo' by Fat Les, but behind the scenes, the Sky Sports pundit is a proud father to eight children.

© Ray Burmiston, BBC Paul is competing on Strictly with Karen Hauer this year

The former Arsenal player, 56, shares his eight children with his two ex-wives and current wife Kate Merson. Join HELLO! in getting to know the sporting star's brood…

Paul's children with Lorraine Costin

© Shutterstock Paul with his first wife and three sons

Paul was married to Lorraine from 1989 until 2000 and the couple are parents to Sam, Ben, and Charlie. His sons have followed in his sporting footsteps as Sam and Ben have both played football for Hanworth Villa, with Sam having previously played for Boreham Wood and St Albans City.

Paul's children with Louise Bache

© Shutterstock Paul Merson and bride Louise with their twin daughters Mollie and Maisie and their blended family with children Charlie, 11, Loren, 11, Sam, 7, Ben, nine, and Sophie, 13

The former Walsall F.C. manager went on to marry Louise Bache in 2013. The pair welcomed twin girls Mollie and Maisie who were so sweet in white on their parents' wedding day.

Paul's children with Kate Merson

© Instagram Paul shares three children with his wife Kate

In 2016, the former Middlesborough player found love with his current wife, Kate. The couple have welcomed three children since their big day including a son named Freddie and daughters named Sienna and Sadie.

Paul's family life

© Shutterstock Paul Merson welcomed three sons with his first wife Lorraine

The ex-England footballer lives with his wife and children in Teddington, southwest London. He told Teddington Nub News why he has settled in this part of the city having been born in Harlesden, northwest London.

© Instagram Paul has thanked his wife Kate for her support

"It's not stressful, the people are so nice - I just think it's a nice nice place," the father of eight said. "I feel very lucky to live somewhere like this."

© Instagram Paul is a dad to four daughters

The BBC ballroom star has paid tribute to his wife Kate who has supported him through struggles with gambling addiction.

In 2020, the footballer took to Instagram to share a sweet black and white photo from his wedding day which was captioned: "Happy 4th anniversary darling. I love you so much thank you for understanding me and my addictions and sticking by me through thick and thin."

He joked in an interview on The One Show that the only three times he has danced was on his respective wedding days, adding: "I'm well out of my comfort zone…God loves a trier".