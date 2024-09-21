Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Strictly's Paul Merson's eight rarely-seen kids - including footballer sons
Subscribe
Meet Strictly's Paul Merson's eight rarely-seen kids - including footballer sons
Paul Merson split with photo with paul and kids on beach© Getty,Instagram

Meet Strictly star Paul Merson's eight rarely-seen kids - including footballer sons

The former Arsenal player and dad of eight has been partnered with Karen Hauer on Strictly  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Paul Merson is set to step onto the Strictly dancefloor with his pro partner Karen Hauer.

No doubt, they have put in countless hours this week preparing for their American Smooth to 'Vindaloo' by Fat Les, but behind the scenes, the Sky Sports pundit is a proud father to eight children.

Paul is competing on Strictly with Karen Hauer this year © Ray Burmiston, BBC
Paul is competing on Strictly with Karen Hauer this year

The former Arsenal player, 56, shares his eight children with his two ex-wives and current wife Kate Merson. Join HELLO! in getting to know the sporting star's brood…

Paul's children with Lorraine Costin

Paul merson with his first wife and three sons © Shutterstock
Paul with his first wife and three sons

Paul was married to Lorraine from 1989 until 2000 and the couple are parents to Sam, Ben, and Charlie. His sons have followed in his sporting footsteps as Sam and Ben have both played football for Hanworth Villa, with Sam having previously played for Boreham Wood and St Albans City.

Paul's children with Louise Bache

Paul Merson and bride Louise with kids© Shutterstock
Paul Merson and bride Louise with their twin daughters Mollie and Maisie and their blended family with children Charlie, 11, Loren, 11, Sam, 7, Ben, nine, and Sophie, 13

The former Walsall F.C. manager went on to marry Louise Bache in 2013. The pair welcomed twin girls Mollie and Maisie who were so sweet in white on their parents' wedding day.

Paul's children with Kate Merson

Paul merson with his three children at beach© Instagram
Paul shares three children with his wife Kate

In 2016, the former Middlesborough player found love with his current wife, Kate. The couple have welcomed three children since their big day including a son named Freddie and daughters named Sienna and Sadie.

Paul's family life

Paul Merson with two sons and first wife Lorraine© Shutterstock
Paul Merson welcomed three sons with his first wife Lorraine

The ex-England footballer lives with his wife and children in Teddington, southwest London. He told Teddington Nub News why he has settled in this part of the city having been born in Harlesden, northwest London.

Paul merson and wife Kate selfie© Instagram
Paul has thanked his wife Kate for her support

"It's not stressful, the people are so nice - I just think it's a nice nice place," the father of eight said. "I feel very lucky to live somewhere like this."

Paul merson selfie with little daughter© Instagram
Paul is a dad to four daughters

The BBC ballroom star has paid tribute to his wife Kate who has supported him through struggles with gambling addiction. 

View post on Instagram
 

In 2020, the footballer took to Instagram to share a sweet black and white photo from his wedding day which was captioned: "Happy 4th anniversary darling. I love you so much thank you for understanding me and my addictions and sticking by me through thick and thin."

DISCOVER: Touching detail you may have missed from the Strictly launch show 

He joked in an interview on The One Show that the only three times he has danced was on his respective wedding days, adding: "I'm well out of my comfort zone…God loves a trier".

Strictly stars and their children

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez sit on the sofa with the children
Gorka Marquez, Gemma Atkinson and their children
  • Strictly pro Gorka Marquez and former Strictly contestant Gemma Atkinson share two children, Mia and Thiago. 
  • Strictly: It Takes Two host Janette Manrara and her dancer husband Aljaz Skorjanec are parents to baby girl Lyra.
  • Strictly winners Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley welcomed baby Minnie in January 2023.
  • Former Strictly pros James and Ola Jordan share a daughter, Ella.
  • Former pro Pasha Kovalev and Rachel Riley share two daughters, Maven and Noa.
  • Strictly judge and ex-pro Anton du Beke and his wife Hannah share adorable twins George and Henrietta.
  • Former Strictly star Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella became parents to son Matteo in July 2000.
  • Professional dancer Natalie Lowe and her husband James Knibbs welcomed their son Jack in December 2020. 
  • Ben Cohen and former Strictly dancer Kristina Rihanoff met in series 11 and now share a daughter, Milena.
  • Ex-Strictly pro Brendan Cole and his wife Zoe Hobbs are parents to Aurelia and Dante. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More