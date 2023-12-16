Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood admits he'd still be married if his wife had been faithful

Strictly Come Dancing's veteran judge Craig Revel Horwood is known for his steely demeanor and panto villain-style critiques. But what is less often in the spotlight compared to Craig's fabulous array of glittering dinner jackets is his journey to finding love, something he has opened up about on Loose Women panelist Kaye Adam's podcast – How to be 60.

Craig is in a relationship with horticulturist Jonathan Myring and has been since 2018. The pair got engaged in 2020 in Tasmania. At the time Craig said: "There’s such comfort in knowing you have somebody that loves you and wants to spend the rest of their life with you. I feel like I have someone who has my back and I’ve got theirs."

© BBC Craig Revel Horwood is a judge on Strictly

However, fans of the TV judge may not know that he was previously married to Jane Horwood from 1990 to 1992, tying the knot when Craig was 25. The pair split after Jane had an affair, Craig has revealed.

Speaking to Kaye, the West End star said: "If that relationship had worked out, I could have seen a life where I would have been married to a woman and had kids, without a shadow of a doubt. It's who you meet along the way and what changes it, it's quite extraordinary."

Craig has said that he and Jane remain close friends. Speaking to Wales Online Craig said: "We are friends now, Jane and I, but it wasn’t very amicable at the time. Now we can go out for lunch and talk about life honestly. I love her deeply as a friend, now and forever, and wish her all the happiness in the world."

He added: "She runs my website. We go on holidays together. She’s remarried and she’s got a son. She sort of got everything she wanted in the end."

The former Annie star has also opened up about his past relationships that have led to him not having children. "I wish I'd had kids," Craig admitted. "The reason I got married the first time was for that specific reason, but that didn't work out, because she fell in love with someone else and so that's why that ended.

© X Craig married Jane in 1990

"But that would have been my opportunity and her opportunity and I think that's why we made a love bond together in that way," he continued. "That's basically what we wanted, because we felt our time was running out. She was 30, I was 25 and we felt we'd better get on with it."

Craig has also been open about whether children could be in his future with Jonathan. "'I don’t have any plans yet," he said. "I would definitely adopt because there are so many kids out there who need secure homes."

Jonathan's proposal was the sweetest moment. Speaking to Steph McGovern on The Steph Show Jonathan said: "It was a slight disaster really. I had a beautiful engagement planned in Tasmania and Craig refused to go and sit on the banks of the river to look for platypus. So I had to call him to frantically call him to go…"

Craig interrupted saying: "That's because the last time we waited for a platypus, it was four hours and we didn't see one. So I wasn’t going to sit through that again, was I? All I wanted to do was go back to the hotel and have a bubble bath. Well, I jumped in the bubble bath and then Jonathan jumped in with me and proposed in the bubble bath with a glass of champagne."

The pair were due to get hitched in 2022 but pushed their wedding back to 2024. They have since said it is looking like 2025 will be the year. "It might be 2025, which is also my 60th and his 40th, to make it our 100th," the dancer told the Daily Mail.