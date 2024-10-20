Dua Lipa and Cher lead the best dressed at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The 39th Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony kicked off tonight in Cleveland, Ohio, bringing out a star-studded red carpet of music legends dressed to the nines.

Stars like Dua Lipa and Cher quickly shot to the top of the best-dressed list as they stunned in eye-catching looks at the event. A slew of musicians are performing tonight, including living legends Cher, Mary J. Blige, Dave Matthews Band, and Ozzy Osbourne.

According to the website, this year's nominees "showcase the enduring impact and influence of these groundbreaking musicians and the evolution of rock and roll". Join HELLO! as we take a look at the night's best-dressed stars.

© Arturo Holmes Dua Lipa The "Levitating" singer rocked the red carpet in a black skirt and matching sequinned halter top that showcased her incredible abs. She wore her long dark hair down her back and finished the look with a pair of black cuffs on her wrists. Dua's date to the event was none other than her father, Dukagjin Lipa, who sported a black suit with a bowtie to top it off. Inside the ceremony, Dua changed into a leather dress with a halter neck and thigh splits, looking every inch the rock star.

© Arturo Holmes Zendaya The 28-year-old never misses when it comes to red carpet style, and tonight was no exception. Zendaya donned a gorgeous, sheer gold dress with straps crossing her front, showcasing her toned figure. She wore her hair straight down and paired the look with gold heels. The actress added a white coat over the dress in some pictures, which features gold details to match her dress.

© Arturo Holmes Cher Cher needs no introduction, but her outfit tonight was indeed showstopping. She wore a leather maxi skirt and long-sleeved top with a chunky belt and chains draped over her legs. On the carpet, the 77-year-old was joined by her boyfriend, Alexander' AE' Edwards, and his son, Slash. The star performed alongside Dua at the event, singing her hit single "Believe" with the Brit.

© Kevin Mazur Mary J. Blige The 53-year-old looked incredible in a gold dress with straps around her waist and chest and the letter 'M' in the middle. She donned a dramatic cream coat for the occasion, giving her dress the illusion of a train; she also wore gold heels and a gold clutch. Mary completed the look with her long, red-hued hair flowing down her shoulders. She is one of the iconic performers of the night.

© Kevin Mazur Kelly Clarkson Kelly worked the red carpet in a studded black dress that hit just above the knee; the stunning dress featured a sheer corset-style bodice and long sleeves. She completed the look with strappy black heels and her luscious brown hair flowing down her shoulders. Kelly performed on the Hall of Fame stage alongside the iconic band Foreigner.

© Theo Wargo Teyana Taylor The multi-hyphenate star skipped the red carpet but presented on stage at the event looking straight out of the '60s. ​She rocked a green beaded dress and pointed green heels, paired with a gorgeous bouffant updo that harkened back to the era of The Supremes.

© Arturo Holmes Jennifer Hudson Jennifer stunned inside the event in a sparkly black suit with wide-leg pants. The singer was glowing as she donned gold hoop earrings and chunky silver rings, with her long black hair slicked back into a chic ponytail. The Dreamgirls actress sang alongside Dionne Warwick at the ceremony, bringing the house down with their incredible voices.

© Kevin Mazur Kelly Osbourne The Fashion Police star looked stunning in a long-sleeved black dress with sheer lace detailing paired with black and gold shoes. ​She wore her blonde hair in a chic updo, and sported chunky jewelry for the night. Kelly's father, Ozzy, is one of the performers tonight.