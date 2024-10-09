Jennifer Hudson gets backing from fans as beaming star makes big announcement

Jennifer Hudson has had a busy few months, and she's showing no sign of slowing down anytime soon!

The Jennifer Hudson Show star had some exciting news to share with her followers on social media this week, as she gets ready to join a sea of famous faces at the upcoming Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction on October 19.

The EGOT winner will be one of the performers at the star-studded event, and will honor the career of Dionne Warwick.

A picture of a beaming JHud was shared on Instagram alongside the news, showing the singer looking stylish dressed in a leopard print turtleneck dress. The caption read: "The unbelievably talented EGOT winner @iamjhud will officially take the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction stage to honor the enormous career of @therealdionnew. After all, That's What Friends are For. #RockHall2024."

Fans were quick to approve of the choice, with one writing: "Another iconic performance incoming!" while another wrote: "One legend honoring another!" A third added: "This is absolutely amazing and will be a performance to remember!"

Kelly Clarkson will also be performing on the night, along with Jelly Roll, while Julia Roberts will present. Cher is set to be among those honored.

© Getty Images Jennifer Hudson last performed at the AMAs paying tribute to Whitney Houston

Jennifer last performed over the weekend honoring another iconic legend, as she took to the stage at the AMAs to pay homage to Whitney Houston. She afterwards took to social media to share details of the story behind her head-turning outfit, which also gave a nod to the iconic late singer.

© Getty Jennifer Hudson's popular talk show recently returned for season 3

Jennifer stepped out onto the stage dressed in a figure-hugging latex dress with sheer sleeves adorned with studs.

She paid tribute to her glam squad and wrote in the caption: "Yal, please give it up for my glam squad!! They outdid themselves with this one! We set out to pay homage to Whitney’s iconic look from her unforgettable 1994 AMAs performance…and they did just that."

© Instagram Jennifer with her son David

Jennifer's fans get to see her everyday thanks to her popular talk show, which recently came back for season 3.

The award-winning singer has been on air since September 2022, and she also works as an executive producer on it. It's been nominated for several awards too, including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series at this year's Daytime Emmy Awards.

© The Jennifer Hudson Show Jennifer with her boyfriend Common

The program runs five days a week and features a star-studded guest list each day, along with real life stories and music. Jennifer's known for being warm and engaging with her guests and often shares glimpses into her personal life on the show too.

It's been an exciting time for Jennifer in her personal life this year too, as in January, she confirmed her romance with Common, after months of speculation concerning their relationship.