From Adriana Lima to Tyra Banks: The wealthiest Victoria’s Secret Angels revealed

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned on Tuesday after a six-year hiatus, and the world watched as our favorite Angels hit the runway once again.

The annual show took a break in 2019 thanks to controversy surrounding the lack of diversity in the brand, leading to low ratings and a bid for the company to take stock and regroup.

This year, the Angels returned with a bang, and the runway featured famous faces like Adriana Lima and Tyra Banks showcasing their VS wings. As the iconic brand returns to the zeitgeist, join HELLO! as we discover who the richest Victoria’s Secret models are.

The figures below are as per the Daily Mail.

Adriana Lima: USD 95 million

© ANGELA WEISS Adriana began modeling for the brand in 2000

The Brazilian bombshell has capitalized off her VS fame and made her fortune on brand deals, including her long-standing partnership with Maybelline.

She is also the longest-running VS Angel, modeling for the brand from 2000 until 2018, when she retired her wings.

Adriana has also made her money on TV- she hosted and executive produced the reality show American Beauty Stars and appeared on How I Met Your Mother, The Crazy Ones, and Ugly Betty.

She was the FIFA Global Fan Ambassador for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and in 2016, she worked as the NBC food and culture correspondent alongside fellow Angel Alessandra Ambrosio for the Rio Olympics.

Tyra Banks: USD 90 million

© TheStewartofNY Tyra found global success with her reality franchise Next Top Model

Tyra may be better known for creating and hosting the mega-successful franchise Next Top Model, which has spawned multiple international spin-offs and put the supermodel on the business map. She also added hosting America’s Got Talent and Dancing with the Stars to her resume.

The 50-year-old had her own talk show, The Tyra Banks Show, which ran for five seasons between 2005 and 2011.

The entrepreneur has also found success with her cosmetics line, Tyra Beauty, and has a production company, Bankable Productions.

Alessandra Ambrosia: USD $80 million

© Dimitrios Kambouris Alessandra has worked for Victoria's Secret since 2004

Alessandra won campaigns for brands like Ralph Lauren, Dior and Armani, making the Brazilian beauty a household name.

She appeared on several TV shows like America’s Next Top Model and Project Runway and was a coach and judge on Germany’s Next Top Model.

The VS Angel worked for the brand since 2004 until retiring her wings in 2017.

In the meantime, she founded a beachwear brand and has partnered with Nespresso to earn her fortune.

Gigi Hadid: USD 30 million

© TheStewartofNY Gigi is a multi-millionaire at just 29 years old

The iconic supermodel is a multi-millionaire at just 29 years old, walking for fashion houses like Chanel, Versace and Fendi as a teenager.

She has a long-standing contract with Maybelline, an eyewear line with Vogue and a clothing collection with Tommy Hilfiger.

Behati Prinsloo: USD $30 million

© TheStewartofNY Behati has walked for VS since 2009

The Nambian beauty has walked in over ten VS fashion shows, and has been an Angel since 2009.

She’s also worked in campaigns for Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs, Versace and Ralph Lauren while appearing in ads for H&M, DKNY, YSL and GAP, to name a few.

Behati is married to Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, who has his own tidy sum of $160 million.

Candice Swanepoel: USD 25 million

© Getty Images Candice has collaborated with brand like Nike, Swarovski and Tom Ford

Candice signed on to be an Angel in 2010 and has since graced the runways of brands like Chanel, Ralph Lauren, Dolce and Gabbana, and Dior.

She’s appeared in campaigns for Tom Ford, Nike, Guess? and Swarovski and collaborated with a slew of brands to earn her staggering fortune.

Ashley Graham: USD 10 million

© TheStewartofNY Ashley is an author, TV host and TED-Talk alum

Ashley rose to fame for her body-positive style and unapologetic confidence; she has hosted the reality show Side Hustlers, served as a judge on America’s Next Top Model, and hosted Miss USA and Miss Universe competitions.

The model wrote a book titled A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like in 2017; she also has a lingerie line with Addition Elle and a swimsuit line with Swimsuits for All.

Jasmine Tookes: USD 10 million

© Kevin Mazur Jasmine has been a VS Angel since 2015

Jasmine has worked hard as a runway model for designers like Burberry, Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford, YSL and Versace.

She has also fronted ad campaigns for Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade and Lancôme. The supermom has been a VS Angel since 2015.

Barbara Palvin: USD 6 million

© Taylor Hill Barbara became a L'Oréal Paris ambassador in 2012

The Hungarian native has made her fortune across a slew of projects. She secured partnerships with Tiffany & Co, Armani Beauty, Playstation and Alo and became an ambassador for L’Oréal Paris in 2012.

The 31-year-old also starred in Hercules in 2014, followed by Tyger Tyger in 2019. She has been a VS Angel since 2019.