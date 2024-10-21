Geri Halliwell-Horner is all smiles as she supports husband Christian at US Grand Prix

Geri Halliwell-Horner was all smiles as she cheered on her husband Christian Horner's side during the US Grand Prix this weekend.

The Spice Girls star, 52, showed her unwavering support for Christian, who is the Team Principal of Red Bull Racing, as she watched him lead the team in another thrilling race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

© Getty Geri Halliwell-Horner was all smiles as she supported husband Christian Horner at the F1 Grand Prix in Austin

The mum-of-two looked radiant trackside, dressed in her signature all-white chic style, and was seen enjoying the electrifying atmosphere of the F1 event.

She rocked a crochet knit cardigan and added some glamour to the proceedings with a delicate pair of pearl earrings and a gold chain necklace.

The couple, who married in 2015, have been a power duo both on and off the track, and Geri's appearances at races always draw attention.

© Getty The singer hugged Max Verstappen after the race

They have been together since February 2014, announcing their engagement nine months later. They walked down the aisle on 15 May 2015 and they marked their ninth anniversary this year.

Since their marriage, they have amassed a £440million fortune and have welcomed a son called Monty, who is now six. The former singer is also a mum to her 18-year-old daughter Bluebell, while Christian has a daughter called Olivia with his ex-wife Beverley Allen.

© Dave Benett The couple have been together since 2014

The couple are notoriously private about their personal lives, but in a previous interview, Christian gave fans a candid glimpse inside their love story – which didn't have the smoothest start!

During a chat with The Telegraph in March 2023, the Red Bull team principal revealed how they actually crossed paths a couple of times before they started dating in January 2015.

"She was a guest of Bernie Ecclestone's in Monaco one year and came down the pit lane," he revealed of the first time they met back in 2009.

"I remember [McLaren boss] Ron Dennis was standing next to me and Eddie Jordan was there as well.

"Anyway, she gave Ron a kiss on the cheek, and she gave Eddie a kiss on the cheek. So I thought, 'OK, I'm on for a kiss on the cheek here!' And I went to give her one and she shoved her hand out at me!"