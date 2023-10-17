Geri Halliwell-Horner reveals challenges of raising daughter Bluebell as a single parent

Geri Halliwell-Horner may be known for being one fifth of the world's biggest girl group, but away from the limelight, she is a doting mum to two children, 17-year-old daughter Bluebell and six-year-old son Monty.

During a candid chat with Giovanna Fletcher on her podcast, Happy Mum Happy Baby, the pop star-turned author has opened up about some of the struggles she found navigating life as a single mum shortly after the arrival of Bluebell.

© Instagram Geri with her daughter Bluebell

Asked about the differences between single parenting to dual, the doting mum explained: "I've experienced both and I can tell you that, yeah I had my mom to help me with Blue. So I'm very grateful. And her granddad is gorgeous so it was a fantastic role model for her. And he takes her to football, which is amazing."

Geri shares her teenage daughter with her ex Sacha Gervasi, and little Monty with husband Christian Horner, whom she married in 2015. She is also a step-mum to Olivia, ten, from Christian's previous marriage to Beverley Allen.

WATCH: Geri Horner reacts to son Monty being used in daring stunt

"They both have their blessings and challenges," added Geri. "Being a single parent, mother you don't have to answer to anyone, but it's all on you. And that can be quite stressful, and you have to be responsible. All the responsibilities are on you in every way. Broad shoulders are needed and sometimes it's lonely.

About being in a partnership, the mum-of-two noted: "Then having the blessing of having a lovely husband or partner, which I've experienced - that's amazing. So, it's not all on you, but then you've got to compromise. We're all different in the way we think things should be done. So learning to be a team, has been a challenge for me."

© Getty Geri and Christian tied the knot in 2015

Talking about both her experiences, Geri continued: "I think between two people you can find a balance. Like I'm 'Miss Safety-Conscious'. I am so safety conscious. I am that woman that says, 'You know, she can make sure that none of that just put them put a helmet on when you walk down the street.' Not as bad as that, but you know me. Yeah, I am that."