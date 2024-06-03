Geri Halliwell-Horner stuns in white skinny jeans during family outing with husband Christian Horner

Geri Halliwell-Horner looked overjoyed as she spent quality time with her husband Christian Horner and their son Monty at Stratford Racecourse over the weekend.

Dressed for the day's outing, the Spice Girls star stuck to her all-white wardrobe, rocking a pair of white skinny jeans with a cream knitted blouse and a matching oversized cardigan with large marble-effect buttons.

© Jason Dawson Geri Halliwell-Horner seen with son Monty and husband Christian at Stratford Racecourse

With her iconic red hair left loose in tousled waves, Geri styled her getup further with a chic chocolate brown fedora hat, delicate pearl earrings and a pair of suede beige coloured ankle boots.

The 51-year-old was seen looking ecstatic as she watched her horse, Lift Me Up (named after one of her solo songs), take the lead in one of the races.

At one point, Geri was seen jumping in the air as her son Monty looked on in delight. Both she and husband Christian, 50, also hugged whilst soaking up the atmosphere.

© ©Jason Dawson Geri and Christian hugged as they watched their horse, Lift Me Up, take part in the race

Geri and Christian appear to have put the past few months behind them. Earlier this year, the F1 chief found himself at the centre of a text leak scandal involving a female colleague. He has since been cleared of misconduct by an independent panel.

The couple, who have been together since 2014, marked their ninth wedding anniversary last month. Although the couple did not mark the day publically on social media, they would have no doubt celebrated in private with their loved ones.

They walked down the aisle on 15 May 2015, and have since amassed a £440 million fortune and have welcomed a son called Monty, who is now seven.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Geri and Christian Horner's blended 'modern' family

The former singer is also a mum to her 18-year-old daughter Bluebell, while Christian has a daughter called Olivia with his ex-wife Beverley Allen.

The couple are notoriously private about their personal lives, but in a previous interview, Christian gave fans a candid glimpse inside their love story – which didn't have the smoothest start!

© Instagram The singer and her husband with her daughter Bluebell

During a chat with The Telegraph in March 2023, the Red Bull team principal revealed how they actually crossed paths a couple of times before they started dating in January 2015.

"She was a guest of Bernie Ecclestone's in Monaco one year and came down the pit lane," he revealed of the first time they met back in 2009. "I remember [McLaren boss] Ron Dennis was standing next to me and Eddie Jordan was there as well.

"Anyway, she gave Ron a kiss on the cheek, and she gave Eddie a kiss on the cheek. So I thought, 'OK, I'm on for a kiss on the cheek here!' And I went to give her one and she shoved her hand out at me!"