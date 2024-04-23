Geri Halliwell-Horner's vast collection of wedding dresses masquerading as gowns

Geri Halliwell-Horner doesn't have to worry about clashing colours or mismatched patterns when she plucks clothes out of her wardrobe in the mornings.

The Spice Girls star follows a unique fashion rule when shopping for clothes, picking only those with a uniform white or cream colour – but that means that many more formal or black tie events often see her delving into wedding collections aimed at brides.

Geri explained the reason behind her decision to wear exclusively the bridal colour daily in an interview with The Sunday Times Style. Comparing herself to a CEO wearing a suit every day, she said: "There’s a power in covering up. I didn’t realise that. I don’t need to overshare." Look back at Geri's most show-stopping wedding dresses, from the day she married Christian Horner to her recent appearance at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday…

© Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock Geri and Christian's wedding day Geri chose a royal-approved wedding dress designer when she wed F1 boss Christian on 15 May 2015 at St Mary's Church in Woburn. Designed by Phillipa Lepley, the ivory lace gown featured three-quarter-length sleeves, a V-back, and a gorgeous full skirt. She wore her red hair in curls and added a flowing veil.

© Joe Maher/BAFTA Geri's BAFTAs bridal moment Geri and Christian were one of many stylish couples to hit the 2023 BAFTAs red carpet, but what set them apart from the rest was the mother-of-two's wedding dress. She had turned to bridal label Halfpenny London for her gown, which featured a fitted corset bodice with off-the-shoulder straps, a drop waist and a billowing skirt. Geri's bold diamond necklace by Bulgari took her outfit from bridal to red carpet-ready.

© Instagram Geri's night out The Prince's Trust event in 2020 attracted the likes of Holly Willoughby, Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster, but it was Geri's dress we couldn't tear our eyes away from. Pulling out all the stops for the special occasion, Geri rocked a white satin dress with a straight bandeau top and knee-high split at the front. She layered a bolero jacket over her shoulder for added warmth and kept her accessories elegant with a pearl necklace.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Geri at Victoria Beckham's birthday Fans were treated to a Spice Girls reunion at Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday bash. While Emma Bunton, Mel B and Mel C chose red and black outfits, Geri opted for an ivory pearl-encrusted Rebecca Vallance gown from the brand's bridal collection. Priced at £730, the affordable wedding dress featured a strapless neckline, an internal boned corset with embellished bows, a cinched waist and a column midi skirt.

© Neil Mockford Geri's regal veil Channelling the Princess of Wales' classic coat dresses, Geri stepped out in an ivory floor-length coat with oversized buttons for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in 2024. While the outfit didn't scream bridal, her headpiece certainly did. Accessorising to perfection, Geri wore a white hat with a large black satin bow and a birdcage veil, which appeared to be a tweaked monochromatic version of Jane Taylor's bridal headpiece. She added black heels and a matching leather bag for an elegant look.

© Dave Benett Geri's daring daisy dress For Glamour's Women of the Year Awards 2023, Geri looked sensational in a daisy lace applique gown from Suzannah London. While it wasn't from the brand's bridal collection, the formal frock's white and gold embroidered flowers sewn onto fine Italian tulle could easily have passed as one. Geri wore the £4,990 gown with a pair of heart-shaped earrings and styled her hair in soft waves.

© Getty Geri's grand exit As she attended the Elemental screening and closing ceremony during the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, Geri got dressed to the nines in a £4,995 gown from Erdem's ready-to-wear bridal collection. She oozed Bond-girl glamour in the billowing embroidered organza dress, which the brand said "has a flattering asymmetric neckline and an oversized taffeta bow that will trail beautifully as you walk down the aisle." Or in Geri's case, to your helicopter!

