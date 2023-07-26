Geri Horner and husband Christian's ultra-romantic love story revealed

Geri Horner and Christian couldn't be more in love if they tried as they continually delight fans with romantic updates from their life together on social media.

Their most recent romantic display came two weeks ago when doting wife Geri supported her husband at the F1. The pair beamed in a romantic selfie to mark the Red Bull's principal's win at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

The former Spice Girl supported her husband at the F1 two weeks ago

The happy couple split their time between their lavish home in Highgate, North London, and their impeccable country abode in Oxfordshire. Despite their fairytale ending, the loved-up duo didn't have the smoothest start to their relationship but have since gone on to have the most perfect life with their blended family.

Keep scrolling to see their full love story…

How did they meet?

Geri and Christian didn't start dating until 2014, but the pair had actually met years prior when the former Spice Girl was a guest of Bernie Ecclestone at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2009.

"She was a guest of Bernie Ecclestone's in Monaco one year and came down the pit lane," Christian revealed of the first time they met back in 2009. "I remember [McLaren boss] Ron Dennis was standing next to me and Eddie Jordan was there as well.

© Ciancaphoto Studio The couple met in 2009 at the F1 in Monaco

"Anyway, she gave Ron a kiss on the cheek, and she gave Eddie a kiss on the cheek. So I thought, 'OK, I'm on for a kiss on the cheek here!' And I went to give her one and she shoved her hand out at me!"

But the false start didn't put him off and the pair went public with their relationship in March 2014. Their relationship raised a few eyebrows and it was reported at the time that Christian's parents were unhappy with him after he split from his ex-partner Beverley Allen, not long after she gave birth to their daughter, Olivia. The former couple were together for 14 years before their split.

When did they get married?

After getting engaged in November 2014, which was announced via a small notice in the Times, the pair finally said 'I do' on Friday 15 May 2015 at St Mary's Church in Bedfordshire in front of their family and friends. Geri's daughter Bluebell, who was nine years old at the time, made the sweetest gesture on the special day and walked her mother down the aisle wearing a beautiful blue dress and a stunning floral crown made up of freesias.

Talking about her big day with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Geri said: "People talk about their wedding day and until you get there, you don't really know what it's going to be like, it truly was the happiest day of my life, it was so amazing."

"The thing is my mother, she got divorced so it kind of put me off a bit if I'm honest and I hadn't met anyone that I felt it was right [with] really," said Geri. "And when I met Christian, I automatically knew, I did, I actually said to my friend, 'I think I've met the man I want to marry'."

© Photo: Instagram Geri's daughter Bluebell walked her down the aisle

Due to her new husband's F1 commitments, the newlyweds had to opt for a "mini-moon" and headed to the south of France for a lavish albeit timely honeymoon.

Geri and Christian's blended family

Before tying the knot, Geri and Christian were both already doting parents to children they share with their ex-partners. Christian shares his daughter ten-year-old daughter Olivia with his ex Beverley Allen. Meanwhile, Geri shares her lookalike daughter, 16-year-old Bluebell with her ex Sacha Gervasi.

© Instagram Geri and Christian are so proud of their blended family

In 2017, just over a year and a half after tying the knot, the couple welcomed their son Monty, who has the same stunning flame-hued tresses as his mum and elder sister Bluebell.

According to the F1 mogul, Geri and his ex-wife Beverley have a really good relationship, he explained: "I have a great relationship with Beverley and Beverley gets on with Geri, and Geri is great with Olivia and Olivia has a lovely relationship with Monty. It's totally harmonious."

© Instagram Christian shares son Monty, six, with the Spice Girls star

The singer previously opened up to HELLO! when she was 45 about her family setup, telling us: "We've gone from it being just Bluebell and me for so long, to this blended, modern family."

What has Geri said about baby number three?

On whether she might consider having more children, Geri divulged: "There's room for another one, for sure, and if that happened that would be great. But either way is okay. We've got our hands pretty full and we're very grateful for what we have."