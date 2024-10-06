George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth step out for star-studded date night — photos

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's latest date night was quite the star-studded event.

The Good Morning America anchor and his wife traded an intimate dinner for two for a concert instead, to support their family friend Gracie Abrams.

Gracie is the daughter of J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath, who are longtime friends of the Stephanopoulos-Wentworth family, and who had a sold out show in New York City's Radio City Music Hall over the weekend.

After the special night out, Ali took to Instagram and shared sweet photos, including quite the star-studded snap featuring herself and George, J.J. and Katie, plus none other than Brooke Shields.

She also shared a sweet photo hugging Gracie herself, who is good friends with Ali and George's two daughters, Elliott, 21, and Harper, 19.

"What an amazing night seeing our girl @gracieabrams we [love] you!!!!" Ali wrote on her caption, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

© Instagram Ali and George had a star-studded date night

"You do hang with a great crowd," one noted, as others followed suit with: "So much fun!! And I'm so jealous!" and: "Such an awesome group. Looks fun," as well as: "So fun and what a great group! Enjoy your night!!"

As of earlier this fall, Ali and George have gone back to empty-nester status, since Harper began her sophomore year at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee and Elliott her senior year at Brown University in Rhode Island.

© Getty The couple have been married since 2001

Over at Vanderbilt, Harper goes to school with other celebrity kids such as her dad's colleague Lara Spencer's daughter Kat, plus Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple, while the Goop founder's son Moses is joining Elliott as a student at Brown.

© Getty The Stephanopoulos-Wentworth family

George recently opened up during an appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Mark about becoming empty nesters with Ali, admitting to hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Cosuelos, who are also now empty nesters, that they were "really apprehensive about it." He explained: "Because we had kids right when we got married, so this was the first time we were alone together in the house," but maintained: "It was pretty great."

© Instagram Elliott and Gracie earlier this year

Further sharing insight into how life at home changed for him and Ali, as Mark joked whether they had to "think of stuff to talk about," he confessed: "We did start having dinner earlier, 5:30pm, given my schedule, watched a lot of TV."

Kelly then noted: "We went to visit Lola [during her time abroad in London], and she and I had so many conversations, shallow, deep, we ran the gamut," which George resonated with. He added: "There's something about being in a new environment, everyone sees each other in a slightly different way," but that: "When they come back, it's like they never left."