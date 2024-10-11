GMA hosts as kids — see George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and more like never before

The stars of Good Morning America are familiar faces on ABC but you'd barely recognize them in their adorable childhood photos.

GMA's Instagram was recently inundated with comments from fans after they shared photos of their hosts as kids.

Alongside images of Robin Roberts, Lara Spencer, George Stephanopoulos, Ginger Zee and Lara Spencer, the capition read: "In honor of the @abbottelemabc season 4 premiere tonight we’re taking it back to grade school with our anchors! How cute are they?!"

Viewers couldn't have agreed more, and cooed over the sweet snapshots.

Now HELLO! is taking a walk down memory lane and taking a peek into the childhood's of the much-loved cast of the morning show.

1/ 5 ROBIN ROBERTS Robin was born on November 23, 1960, and was the youngest of four children. Her family were deeply committed to education, service, and integrity. She grew up in the Deep South during a period marked by civil rights struggles and significant social change. From a young age, Robin was fiercely competitive and had a passion for sports. Robin excelled in athletics and played several sports, including tennis, basketball, and softball, during her childhood, but it was basketball that captured her heart. In 1979, Robin earned a basketball scholarship to Southeastern Louisiana University, where she played as a standout guard. She went on to build a career as a trailblazing journalist and television personality.

2/ 5 MICHAEL STRAHAN Long before he became an NFL legend and adored TV personality, Michael was just a child like the rest of us. His early years in a military family — he was one of six — laid the foundation for his resilience, drive and discipline. At nine years old, his family moved overseas to West Germany and he learned to adapt to a new culture. His father recognized his son’s natural athleticism when he was a teenager, and prepared him for a future in American football. In 1985, Michael’s parents decided to send him back to the United States to live with his uncle, Art Strahan, in Houston, Texas, so he could attend Westbury High School for his senior year. Despite only playing one season of high school football, Michael’s natural talent on the field was undeniable and he caught the attention of a scout. After his successful career in the NFL, Michael turned to TV and he hasn't looked back since.

3/ 5 GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS George was raised in in Fall River, Massachusetts, in a Greek Orthodox family. As a child, George had a passion for learning, and an early interest in politics. He was a good student and excelled in high school and went on to attend Columbia University in New York City, where he graduated summa cum laude with a degree in political science in 1982. During his college years, he became deeply involved in political science and international relations and this forged the path to success. Whether he works behind the scenes in the political arena or in front of the camera as a trusted news anchor, George's values instilled in him as a child — hard work, integrity and the pursuit of truth — shine through.

4/ 5 GINGER ZEE Ginger is now one of the most recognizable faces in meteorology, and it was her childhood filled with unique experiences that inspired her lifelong fascination with the weather. Ginger was born in Orange, California, but raised in a Midwestern town after her family — including two younger brothers — relocated to Rockford, Michigan. She comes from a family of Dutch heritage, which is reflected in her original surname, Zuidgeest. Her love for meteorology can be traced back to a specific moment in her childhood when she witnessed a waterspout forming over the lake. The swirling column of air and water amazed her and sparked what would become a lifelong fascination with the power of the atmosphere. She was a passionate and hardworking student but Ginger has been open about her mental health struggles throughout childhood and into adulthood. Despite her challenges, she remained focused on her dream of becoming a respected meteorologist. Today, as ABC’s chief meteorologist and an advocate for mental health and environmental awareness, Ginger continues to inspire millions

5/ 5 LARA SPENCER Lara grew up in a middle-class family in Long Island where her parents raised her in a supportive household and encouraged her to have diverse interests. She was the youngest of five siblings and learned early that she had to stand out from the crowd. Before finding fame on TV, she excelled as an athlete and was nationally ranked on the diving team of Penn State University. She graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism and while she didn't follow a career in sport, she's still passionate about swimming and tennis to this day. One of the most unique aspects of Lara's childhood was her early love for antiques and flea markets, which paved the way for her HGTV shows too. Lara is not only a television host but also a successful author, producer, and design enthusiast.