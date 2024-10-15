Skip to main contentSkip to footer
George Stephanopoulos' impressive 'guns' are the talk of GMA as co-hosts applaud ripped physique
George Stephanopoulos

The 63-year-old has been keeping in shape 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
George Stephanopoulos sported a different look on GMA when he hung up his shirt and tie for a more casual ensemble — and his co-hosts loved it. 

On Tuesday's show, viewers were given a sneak peek at George's upcoming special with Bruce Springsteen

At one point, the popular host was backstage with his hero and chatted to him while wearing a tight T-shirt that showed off his muscular arms. 

George expressed his delight at spending time with Bruce, telling Lara Spencer, Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts what an incredible man he is, but they were more interested in George. 

"Great T-shirt," remarked Lara. "I don't think I've ever seen that look on you before."

George Stephanopoulos impressed his co-stars with his muscular arms© GMA
George Stephanopoulos impressed his co-stars with his muscular arms

George smiled coyly as Michael chimed in. "Look at George's guns," before he quipped back: "Gotta keep up with you Michael."

George keeps himself in shape with a healthy, balanced lifestyle and he's previously confessed he makes time for daily meditation. 

He and his wife, Ali Wentworth, have more time on their hands to dedicate to themselves, now that their children, Elliot, 21, and Harper, 19, have fled the nest. 

George Stephanopoulos outside the GMA studios © Raymond Hall
George wears a suit to work at GMA

The latter is a sophomore at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee while their oldest has just started her senior year at Brown University in Rhode Island. 

Over at Vanderbilt, Harper goes to school with other celebrity kids such as her dad's colleague Lara Spencer's daughter Kat, plus Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple, while the Goop founder's son Moses has joined Elliott as a student at Brown.

Photo shared by Ali Wentworth on Instagram August 2024 with her husband George Stephanopoulos after dropping off her daughter Harper for her second year at Vanderbilt University© Instagram
George is married to Ali Wentworth

George adores his career and has built a strong bond with his co-stars. 

While he often appears to have a serious front, Michael previously spoke about noticing a personality change with George over the years since working with him.

Talking to AP News, Michael said that George "is laughing more than I've ever seen him laugh." He added that the star had "loosened up," over the time he had known him.

Ali Wentworth, Harper Andrea Stephanopoulos, Elliott Anastasia Stephanopoulos and George Stephanopoulos at the New York premiere of "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields" held at Alice Tully Hall on March 29, 2023 in New York City© Getty Images
George shares two daughters with Ali

He and Ali have a wonderful relationship, but the comedian and podcaster confessed she didn't think they would be a good fit to begin with. 

"I didn't care about politics, and figured he'd be the last person I'd be interested in," she said. "I was holding out for Hugh Grant or Matthew Perry," she said during a book signing in Sarasota back in 2012.

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth © Bruce Glikas
George and Ali are empty-nesters

After agreeing to go on the blind date to simply please her friend, Ali realised that she had a lot in common with George, even ordering the same meal – a crab salad – and proceeded to talk for hours.

George, meanwhile, told the New York Times: "You know how when you go on a date and the first 15 minutes are on automatic pilot? About 15 minutes in, she just leaned in and said something, and we were suddenly in another place, in another universe, immediately. We went from strangers to friends to being in love in days."

