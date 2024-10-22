Harvey Weinstein diagnosed with rare cancer — inside his history of health issues

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has reportedly been diagnosed with a rare cancer.

Reports from both NBC News and ABC News, citing anonymous sources, claimed that the 72-year-old former mogul is undergoing treatment for chronic myeloid leukemia, a form of bone marrow cancer, in a New York prison.

The 72-year-old prisoner's representatives have yet to confirm the reports, with his authorized healthcare representative, Craig Rothfield, declining to comment: "Out of respect for Mr Weinstein’s privacy, we will offer no further comment."

His spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, told Variety that Rothfield "expresses profound dismay at the speculation surrounding Mr Weinstein’s medical condition."

But what is the rare form of cancer? Here's everything you need to know about Harvey's reported diagnosis, his health history, as well as his upcoming retrial.

What is chronic myeloid leukemia?

Harvey has reportedly been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, a rare type of cancer that affects the bone marrow and white blood cells.

It's one of the four main types of leukemia, and according to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, is usually diagnosed in its chronic phase. It is treatable, with a range of targeted cancer medicines on offer, as well as chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant.

A history of health issues

The former film mogul's health has been an open concern for his lawyers since his imprisonment following his 2020 conviction.

He has often been photographed attending court in a wheelchair, with his attorneys claiming he suffers from macular degeneration and diabetes which has worsened due to his diet in prison.

After being convicted in February 2020, Harvey left court in an ambulance complaining of chest pains and high blood pressure, having a stent inserted to unblock an artery.

Back in September 2024, he was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan from the Rikers Island jail complex "due to severe medical conditions," which led to him undergoing pericardiocentesis surgery on his heart.

Earlier this year in July, he was hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia in both lungs, according to his representatives.

Harvey's retrial

In April 2024, the New York Court of Appeals overturned the former mogul's 2020 rape conviction, ruling that his original trial should not have allowed three additional accusers to testify about their own assault allegations, as they were allegedly prejudiced against Weinstein and did not shed any light on the charges he faced. His conviction in California remains.

The appeals court vacated the conviction, ordering a retrial which was tentatively set for November 2024. It looks more likely that this will take place in early 2025.