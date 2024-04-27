Harvey Weinstein, 72, hospitalized amid reports his health is a 'train wreck'

Harvey Weinstein has been hospitalized after his 2020 conviction on felony sex crime charges was overturned.

His lawyer Arthur Aidala told TMZ the disgraced film producer's health is a "train wreck" and that he had been admitted to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan after doctors on Rikers Island examined him.

Harvey had been sent to Rikers, an island prison east of New York, from an upstate prison pursuant to the appeal ruling.

© Scott Heins Movie producer Harvey Weinstein (R) enters New York City Criminal Court on February 24, 2020 in New York City

In 2021 Harvey's health became the central point of an extradition hearing, with his lawyers alleging he is technically blind and has major dental issues. He also has major cardiac issues, diabetes and back pain, along with sleep apnea.

The news comes after a 4-3 decision in New York's highest court, the New York Court of Appeals, found that the judge who presided over the trial committed a "crucial mistake" concerning the prosecution.

© Getty Harvey was extradited from New York to Los Angeles to face sex-related charges at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on July 29, 2021

Harvey is serving a 23-year sentence on charges of criminal sex crimes but the appeals court concluded that the "mistake" meant that Harvey did not receive a fair trial.

At the time of the trial, prosecution was allowed to call as witness a group of women who claimed Weinstein assaulted them – the disgraced movie mogul has a long list of allegations, and convictions, against him spanning several decades across New York and California. However their accusations were not part of the charges on trial at the time.

© KENA BETANCUR Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's lawyer Arthur Aidala speaks to the press on April 25, 2024

"We conclude that the trial court erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts against persons other than the complainants of the underlying crimes," the court's decision read. "The remedy for these egregious errors is a new trial."

The four judges in the majority argued that because witnesses with allegations not pertaining to the charges brought forward at the time were allowed to stand as witnesses, the juror's decision, rather than being based on the crimes Weinstein was being charged with, he was instead tried more so for his past behavior.

© Getty Taylor Swift, Este Haim, Jaime King, Harvey Weinstein and Lorde attend The Weinstein Company & Netflix's 2015 Golden Globes After Party

It is unclear if Harvey will be tried again. That decision is up to Alvin L. Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, who is currently already in the news cycle amid his other headline-making trial against former President Donald Trump.

The decision however does not necessarily impact his prison time. In 2022, a Los Angeles jury also fund Weinstein guilty of raping one woman, an actress, in a Beverly Hills hotel in 2013.

Though the jury delivered a mixed verdict at the time, and found him either not guilty or could not decide on other charges brought forward, he was sentenced to 16 years in prison over the one charge.