Eminem's family members revealed: his adopted children, ex-wife and more The Super Bowl performer has a complex past

Super Bowl Halftime Show performer Eminem has made no secret of his family feuds, often referring to them in explicit detail in his many songs over the years.

But while his fans are familiar with his strained relationships with his mother, Debbie Mathers, and ex-wife, Kim Scott, Eminem has also expressed his love for his daughter, Hailie Jade, dedicating many of his hits, including Mockingbird and Hailie’s Song, to his adored offspring.

WATCH: Eminem joins forces with hip hop legends for Super Bowl Halftime Show

But Hailie isn't the rapper's only child. Keep reading to find out all about Eminem's complex family…

Who are Eminem's children?

Hailie Jade Scott

Hailie Jade is Eminem's biological daughter

Hailie is Eminem's biological daughter with ex-wife Kim Scott. The former couple welcomed her on Christmas Day in 1995, but separated one year later, with the rapper moving back in with his mom while Kim and Hailie lived in a one-bedroom apartment.

Hailie has made her dad very proud over the years, graduating from Michigan State University with a degree in psychology. Now 26, she has amassed a huge following on Instagram, with 2.4million people interested in her fitness and fashion posts.

In March 2020, Eminem spoke publicly about Hailie on Mike Tyson's Hot Boxin podcast. When asked if she had any children of her own, he replied: "No babies. Just a boyfriend. She’s doing good. She’s made me proud for sure." Hailie is in a long-term relationship with her boyfriend, Evan McLintock.

Alaina Marie Scott

Alaina Marie still calls Eminem her uncle

Alaina Marie is the daughter of Kim Scott's late twin sister, Dawn. Eminem adopted her after her mother struggled with drug addiction. Sadly, Dawn died from an overdose in 2016 aged 41.

Speaking of Alaina Marie to Rolling Stone, Eminem previously said: "My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born. Me and Kim pretty much had her, she'd live with us wherever we was at."

He also said on Mike Tyson's Hot Boxin podcast: "I have a niece that I have helped raise, too, that's… pretty much like a daughter to me."

Now 28, Alaina Marie has a bachelor's degree in public relations from the University of Oakland and is vocal on social media about body positivity.

Stevie Laine

Stevie identifies as non-binary

Stevie – born Whitney Scott Mathers – is Kim Scott's biological child from her relationship with tattoo artist Eric Harttner, who died in 2020 aged 40. Eminem adopted them in 2005 after he and Kim rekindled their relationship, four years after their divorce.

Last August, Stevie announced on TikTok that they identify as non-binary and shared their new name.

Who is Eminem's ex-wife?

Kim is Hailie's mom

Kim Scott first met Eminem at a party when she was just 13 years old, and he was 15. Their friendship soon blossomed into romance, and they officially became an item in 1989. One year after moving into his mom's trailer, Kim gave birth to daughter Hailie Jade.

One year later, the couple split and stayed apart for three years before rekindling their romance and getting married in 1999, but by 2001, Eminem had filed for divorce.

However, in January 2006, the on-again-off-again couple decided to give their relationship another go and married for a second time, only for Eminem to file for divorce three months later. They have been separated ever since.

Does Eminem have any siblings?

Nathan is a DJ and actor

Eminem has a half-brother named Nathan, who was born in 1986 to his mom Debbie and her ex-husband Fred Samara. When Nathan was just 16 years old, Eminem gained legal custody of him after he was placed in foster care.

Nathan is now 36 and has three children with his long-time girlfriend Ashley, whom he married in 2018.

Sarah Mathers is Eminem's half-sister, with the duo sharing the same dad, Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr. Sarah is said to have reached out to her famous half-sibling after she discovered his identity in 2005 but has yet to receive a response. She lives in California.

Who is Eminem's mom?

Eminem's mom Debbie wrote a book about her son

Debbie Mathers – née Nelson – gave birth to Eminem when she was 17 years old. Eminem has made no secret of their fractured relationship and rapped about it in many of his earlier hits.

Back in 1999, Debbie filed a lawsuit demanding $10million from her son for her name being slandered in his song, My Name Is. In 2001, the case was settled for just $25,000, with only $1,600 going to Debbie, and the other $23,354.25 going to her former attorney.

In 2013, Eminem revealed he had forgiven his mother for her wrongdoings and apologized to her in his song, Headlights.

Who is Eminem's dad?

Eminem's dad left home shortly after his birth

Eminem did not have a close relationship with his father, Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr., who died of a heart attack in 2019 when he was just 67 years old.

According to Eminem's mom, Debbie, she and Bruce married when she was 15 and he was 22. Two years later they welcomed Eminem – born Marshall Bruce Mathers III – but Bruce left the family shortly after.

The Real Slim Shady hitmaker previously revealed that when he tried to write letters to his dad, they would return unopened, and once he became famous, he had no interest in a relationship with him.

