Simone Biles' date nights with Jonathan Owens might surprise fans

Since getting married in April 2023, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have had to spend a fair bit of time apart from one another, whether due to the football star's games for teams outside of their home in Texas, or due to Simone's own gymnastics career.

© Carmen Mandato Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Rather than dividing them, this makes the couple's time together even more special. Simone opened up about just what they do on their date nights at the Los Angeles premiere of Simone Biles Rising: Part 2.

© Robin L Marshall Ron Biles, Simone Biles, Nellie Biles and Adria Biles attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Simone Biles Rising: Part 2" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood

When they finally get time together, Simone revealed that they unwind either with "either date nights or just sitting out by the pool watching movies" together — a surprisingly normal, chilled approach to their relationship.

She added: "Anything little and intimate to have that time, because we're usually always out and about or away from one another."

WATCH: Simone Biles: the gymnastics icon with eyes on Olympic glory

The second installment of the documentary reportedly centers on the pair's home life, as the couple prioritize supporting each other's careers, of which Simone told E! News: "That's what couples do."

Simone gave an insight into just what the couple might do on a date night as she shared a number of photos from Jonathan's recent visit, joining her while she tours with Gold Over America.

© @jowens and @simonebiles

The photo carousel on Instagram showed the pair spending time together between shows, out shopping as the Chicago Bears Safety carried a bag seemingly from SKIMS.

© @simonebiles

Other PDA-filled photos saw Simone and Jonathan out eating in restaurants, and even enjoying some time at an arcade.

While out on the tour, the football star took to the parallel bars and showed off his skills, as his wife filmed from afar. He grabbed two parallel bars at waist level and lifted himself so that his legs were in a pike position and his toes were pointed.

Simone's squad members all applauded the gymnastics attempt, in the clip that was not only added to her story, but appeared in the carousel.

While Jonathan may be taking the time to visit Simone on tour, she'll be returning the favor soon, as she teased her appearance in a recent commercial with Barefoot Wines.

The gymnast revealed that lucky fans could win an opportunity to sit with her in a guest suite for the ultimate NFL 'WAG' (wives and girlfriends) gameday experience while attending the Green Bay vs. Chicago rivalry game on November 17.

"Good luck, and I hope to see you in Chicago!" she told fans as she clinked her glass.