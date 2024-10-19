Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens impresses his wife as he follows in her footsteps

Simone Biles is certainly enjoying having her husband, Jonathan Owens around while he visits her on tour for the Gold Over America gymnastics show. Even though the Olympic gold medalist spends a lot of time in training with her team, Jonathan seems more than happy to get involved at the gymnasium — and he gets on with all her castmates.

© @simonebiles Jonathan attempts some gymnastics

The Chicago Bears football star even took to one of the pieces of apparatus to show off his skills, as his wife filmed from afar. Jonathan showed off his strength as he grabbed two parallel bars at waist level and lifted himself so that his legs were in a pike position and his toes were pointed.

Simone's squad members all applauded the gymnastics move, in recognition of just how hard it is to do. She captioned the clip: "Should we add him to the cast?"

© @simonebiles Simone's husband received a rapturous applause for his gymnastic efforts

Previously, when Simone's husband visited her on tour at the end of September, he showed a similar interest in her gymnastics, as he learned some of the dances for the tour.

© Instagram Jonathan joins in with the dancing

In turn, Jonathan showed off his own athletic skill set as he tossed a football around with some of the gymnasts, which certainly made his wife laugh.

© Instagram Jonathan is so proud of his history-making wife Simone!

This isn't the first time the Chicago Bears Safety has shown off his gymnastics skills, as in a documentary series he and his wife went head-to-head to see who could complete the rope climb race faster. The prize was $50. Naturally, his wife managed to get to the top of the rope with incredible speed, although Jonathan said: "I had you about three-quarters of the way but I just burnt out."

He'd later say of the challenge: "I look over at her, her legs are straight out," — he mimicked the controlled manner in which Simone moved her arms, as he admitted: "I made it like half way up bro, then I'm like 'Nah, stay in your lane.'"

Jonathan may not be able to compete with his wife in the gymnasium, but when it comes to football, he's having a great season already. In the season opener against the Tennessee Titans, the Safety scored his team's first touchdown of the season in a 24-17 victory.

They truly are each other's biggest supporters, as Simone has gone to watch him play wearing a Chicago Bears jersey, and he in turn regularly appears for her competitions.